Lutemax 2020 Supplementation Protects the Eyes from Blue Light Damage

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 24, 2018 at 11:14 PM Drug News
Lutemax 2020 supplementation may reduce oxidative and endoplasmic reticulum stress - a primary mechanism associated with photoreceptor damage and visual impairment, and protects the eyes from blue light damage, Omniactive Health Technologies reports.
Lutein and the zeaxanthin isomers (RR-zeaxanthin and RS [meso]-zeaxanthin) are found in high concentration in the macula, a region of the eye that provides the highest visual acuity and is also exposed to high levels of blue light. As potent antioxidants and filters of blue light, they play a critical role in preserving visual function, especially as exposure to blue light from a variety of sources has steadily increased. The protective qualities of the macular carotenoids are well established, however, the mechanisms by which they protect have not been well explored. This study effectively shows for the first time that blue light causes damage to the retinal tissue by not only promoting oxidative stress, which has been reported earlier, but also increases stress in the endoplasmic reticulum.

Lutein and zeaxanthin isomers from Lutemax 2020 were shown to downregulate the genes involved in causing endoplasmic reticulum stress, and thereby protect the sensitive photoreceptors when exposed to blue light.

Lutemax 2020 is a naturally-derived ingredient from marigold flowers best known for providing all three macular carotenoids--lutein and both zeaxanthin isomers (RR-zeaxanthin and RS [meso]-zeaxanthin. Beyond this new research, Lutemax 2020 has demonstrated other vision health and performance benefits in multiple studies including LAMA (Lutein, Vision and Mental Acuity) I and II and B.L.U.E. (Blue Light User Exposure).

"This study addresses the growing public health issue of blue light exposure across all age groups and along with our prior research further demonstrates the importance of consistent and adequate intake of these important nutrients for healthy vision," said Jayant Deshpande, CTO, OmniActive Health Technologies. "Public awareness of blue light and its effects on eye health are new but steadily growing and we are leading the research to understand how macular carotenoids protect the eyes in an effort to help preserve visual performance and fight age-related eye diseases."

Source: Eurekalert

