medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

Lung-on-a-chip Technology can Mimic Damaging Effects of Lung Fibrosis

by Thilaka Ravi on  May 27, 2018 at 7:11 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new lung-on-a-chip technology could be used to test a variety of potential treatments for lung fibrosis, a deadly lung disease, say biotechnologists from the University of Buffalo.
Lung-on-a-chip Technology can Mimic Damaging Effects of Lung Fibrosis
Lung-on-a-chip Technology can Mimic Damaging Effects of Lung Fibrosis

Developing new medicines to treat pulmonary fibrosis, one of the most common and serious forms of lung disease, is not easy.

One reason: it's difficult to mimic how the disease damages and scars lung tissue over time, often forcing scientists to employ a hodgepodge of time-consuming and costly techniques to assess the effectiveness of potential treatments.

Now, new biotechnology reported in the journal Nature Communications could streamline the drug-testing process.

The innovation relies on the same technology used to print electronic chips, photolithography. Only instead of semiconducting materials, researchers placed upon the chip arrays of thin, pliable lab-grown lung tissues -- in other words, its lung-on-a-chip technology.

"Obviously it's not an entire lung, but the technology can mimic the damaging effects of lung fibrosis. Ultimately, it could change how we test new drugs, making the process quicker and less expensive," says lead author Ruogang Zhao, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University at Buffalo.

The department is a multidisciplinary unit formed by UB's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB.

With limited tools for fibrosis study, scientists have struggled to develop medicine to treat the disease. To date, there are only two drugs -- pirfenidone and nintedanib -- approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administrations that help slow its progress.

However, both drugs treat only one type of lung fibrosis: idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. There are more than 200 types of lung fibrosis, according to the American Lung Association, and fibrosis also can affect other vital organs, such as the heart, liver and kidney.

Furthermore, the existing tools do not simulate the progression of lung fibrosis over time -- a drawback that has made the development of medicine challenging and relatively expensive. Zhao's research team, which included past and present students, as well as a University ofToronto collaborator, created the lung-on-a-chip technology to help address these issues.

Using microlithography, the researchers printed tiny, flexible pillars made of a silicon-based organic polymer. They then placed the tissue, which acts like alveoli (the tiny air sacs in the lungs that allow us to consume oxygen), on top of the pillars.

Researchers induced fibrosis by introducing a protein that causes healthy lung cells to become diseased, leading to the contraction and stiffening of the engineered lung tissue. This mimics the scarring of the lung alveolar tissue in people who suffer from the disease.

The tissue contraction causes the flexible pillars to bend, allowing researchers to calculate the tissue contraction force based on simple mechanical principles.

Researchers tested the system's effectiveness with pirfenidone and nintedanib. While each drug works differently, the system showed the positive results for both, suggesting the lung-on-a-chip technology could be used to test a variety of potential treatments for lung fibrosis.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Do you find yourself out of breath and coughing a lot lately? Do you work in dust prone places? Well, then you might have pulmonary fibrosis.

Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory diseases affect any part of the respiratory system. Some of the lung diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease can lead to respiratory failure.

Asthma

Asthma

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Lung Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The biopsy tissues obtained from the lungs are examined by a pathologist.

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Recently, Fibroscan has incorporated the noninvasive Controlled Attenuation Parameter technique to estimate the degree of fatty infiltration in the liver.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease

Retroperitoneal fibrosis or Ormond's disease a rare disorder occurs when extra fibrous tissue forms in the area behind the stomach and intestines.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

More News on:

Pneumoconiosis Silicosis Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Tularemia is an uncommon, highly contagious bacterial infection acquired in humans by insect bites ...

 Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) or Hendra virus is a deadly virus that spreads via contact with the saliva, ...

 7 Tips to Prevent Nose Bleeds in Summer

7 Tips to Prevent Nose Bleeds in Summer

Nose Bleeds or Epistaxis are common during summer. Here are simple tips to prevent nasal bleeding ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...