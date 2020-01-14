Lower Levels of Lymphocyte Blood Cells may Be Harmful: Study

Font : A- A+



Lower levels of lymphocyte blood cells, a condition called lymphopenia could be an early warning for future illness, as low counts were linked to a 60 percent increase in death from any cause, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the CMAJ .

Patients are not usually referred for further investigation because the value of lymphopenia as a predictor of future health was not known.



'Lymphopenia is linked to a 60 percent increase in death, and it is often detected during routine blood tests.'





For the findings, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ), researchers included 108,135 people of Danish descent aged 20-100 years who were enrolled in the Copenhagen General Population Study between 2003 and 2015.



An incidental finding of a low lymphocyte count was associated with a 1.6-fold increase in the risk of death from any cause and a 1.5- to 2.8-fold increased risk of death from cancer, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, infections, and other causes.



During the study period, a total of 10,372 people died. Older age was associated with decreasing lymphocyte counts, the researchers said.



The link between lymphopenia and death may be because of reduced immune capacity to survive, potentially lethal diseases.



Lymphopenia could also indicate frailty, which could lead to illness and death, the study said.



The researchers hope their findings may help doctors identify at-risk people.



"Using the absolute 2-year risks of all-cause mortality, physicians can identify high-risk individuals with lymphopenia (e.g., smokers older than 80 years) who might benefit from additional surveillance," they said.



