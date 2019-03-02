medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

White Blood Cells' Defense Mechanisms Could Lead to Better Treatments

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 3, 2019 at 10:56 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A way to successfully create neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) in the laboratory to better understand how NETs can capture bacteria has been discovered by scientists. The study has been published in Advanced Materials.
White Blood Cells' Defense Mechanisms Could Lead to Better Treatments
White Blood Cells' Defense Mechanisms Could Lead to Better Treatments

Experiencing a bacterial infection? You're generally prescribed antibiotics by your doctor. But how exactly do those antibiotics and your white blood cells work in tandem to improve your infection?

"The human body's first line of defense against bacteria are certain white blood cells called neutrophils," says J. Scott VanEpps, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of emergency medicine at Michigan Medicine. "One of their weapons are neutrophil extracellular traps, also called NETs." But how exactly they work, VanEpps notes, is still unclear. "The exact function and mechanism of NETs remains a bit of a mystery likely because they have different functions for different situations," he says. "And it's very hard to isolate these NETs in the laboratory and study them in detail."

"We were hoping to provide a bottom-up engineering approach to better understand how the immune system fights bacteria, specifically the immune system's weapon: NET," says VanEpps, associate director at the Michigan Center for Integrative Research in Critical Care. Recreating and studying networks

VanEpps explains that he and the team found their first surprising finding during the recreation of the NETs.

"Although there are literally hundreds of different ingredients in natural NETs, we were able to recreate a lot of their structure and function with just two ingredients and determined the optimal ratio of those ingredients," he says. "They look and function very similar to NETs produced by those neutrophil white blood cells and the synthesis method is much simpler than isolating them from neutrophils."

After producing the microwebs, the research team studied them more closely to provide a more detailed understanding of how NETs can capture, and the second surprising finding of the study, even kill bacteria.

"We studied how our microwebs capture E. coli and found they could also kill it," VanEpps says. "This led to us examining how microwebs might play a role with antibiotics.

"Importantly, we found that the dose of antibiotic required to kill E. coli (including a colistin resistant strain of E. coli) was less when our microwebs were present."

VanEpps' co-senior author, Shuichi Takayama, Ph.D., a professor at Georgia Tech, says the findings are an example of teamwork.

"This research was an outstanding team effort," Takayama says. "Microbiology from the VanEpps lab, NET-like materials contributions from the Moon lab, NET expertise from the Knight lab, colistin resistance expertise from the Weiss lab and Yang Song, Ph.D., leading the effort, made this all come together."

Future research

VanEpps notes this study can be a jumping off point for future research.

"Now that we have a platform, we can synthesize microwebs with different NET components to more precisely describe how the immune system uses NETs in different situations," he says. This understanding of the body's natural killing of bacteria could also help in developing new treatments for infections.

"The knowledge gained in this study could be helpful in the future in designing new and better antibiotics that mimic the body's natural defense mechanisms, as well as potentially change how we dose antibiotics given the potential synergy between the immune system and certain antibiotics," VanEpps says.

"That's critical as we have not developed a new class of antibiotics in over 30 years and resistance continues to increase."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.

New Agent That Makes People Vulnerable to Bacterial Infections Discovered

Scientists have identified USP18, a double agent in the immune system that makes people vulnerable to bacterial infections.

Immunotherapy Could Fight Deadly Bacterial Infections

A new way to use immunotherapy to treat deadly bacterial infections as well as destroy cancer cells has been discovered.

Tea Tree Oil to Fight Bacterial Infections

Applying essential oils and herb extracts such as Tea Tree Oil to surgical equipments could eliminate surgery-related infections.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

Thalassemia Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group 

What's New on Medindia

Top 4 Benefits of Honey For Hair Growth

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Exercise for Seniors
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive