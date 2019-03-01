Low Carb Diet: Secret to Maintain Your Weight after Initial Weight Loss

Font : A- A+



Eating a low carbohydrate diet can help you lose weight, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal BMJ.

Low Carb Diet: Secret to Maintain Your Weight after Initial Weight Loss



Staying in shape is no mean job as people often find that they quickly regain the weight that they had shed after a rigorous regime of dieting or exercise. Eating a diet low on carbohydrates may, however, help them maintain weight loss, new research has found.



‘Consuming a low carbohydrate diet can help maintain weight loss better than following restriction of total energy/calorie intake and doing physical activity, reveals a new study.’

Read More.. This is because eating fewer carbohydrates increases the number of calories burned, said the study.



For the study, the researchers from Boston Children's Hospital in the US enrolled 234 overweight adults aged between 18 and 65 to an initial weight-loss diet for about 10 weeks.



Of these, 164 achieved the goal of losing 10 to 14 percent of body weight.



The participants were then randomized to follow high, moderate or low-carbohydrate diets for an additional 20 weeks with carbs comprising 60, 40 and 20 percent of total calories, respectively.



The results showed that over the 20 weeks, calories burned was significantly greater on the low-carbohydrate diet versus the high-carbohydrate diet.



At the same average body weight, participants who consumed the low-carb diet burned about 250 kilocalories a day more than those on the high-carb diet.



"If this difference persists - and we saw no drop-off during the 20 weeks of our study - the effect would translate into about a 20-pound weight loss after three years, with no change in calorie intake," said Cara Ebbeling from Boston Children's Hospital.



Source: IANS Staying in shape is no mean job as people often find that they quickly regain the weight that they had shed after a rigorous regime of dieting or exercise. Eating a diet low on carbohydrates may, however, help them maintain weight loss, new research has found.This is because eating fewer carbohydrates increases the number of calories burned, said the study.For the study, the researchers from Boston Children's Hospital in the US enrolled 234 overweight adults aged between 18 and 65 to an initial weight-loss diet for about 10 weeks.Of these, 164 achieved the goal of losing 10 to 14 percent of body weight.The participants were then randomized to follow high, moderate or low-carbohydrate diets for an additional 20 weeks with carbs comprising 60, 40 and 20 percent of total calories, respectively.The results showed that over the 20 weeks, calories burned was significantly greater on the low-carbohydrate diet versus the high-carbohydrate diet.At the same average body weight, participants who consumed the low-carb diet burned about 250 kilocalories a day more than those on the high-carb diet."If this difference persists - and we saw no drop-off during the 20 weeks of our study - the effect would translate into about a 20-pound weight loss after three years, with no change in calorie intake," said Cara Ebbeling from Boston Children's Hospital.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: