medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Low Carb Diet: Secret to Maintain Your Weight after Initial Weight Loss

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 3, 2019 at 3:42 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Eating a low carbohydrate diet can help you lose weight, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal BMJ.
Low Carb Diet: Secret to Maintain Your Weight after Initial Weight Loss
Low Carb Diet: Secret to Maintain Your Weight after Initial Weight Loss

Staying in shape is no mean job as people often find that they quickly regain the weight that they had shed after a rigorous regime of dieting or exercise. Eating a diet low on carbohydrates may, however, help them maintain weight loss, new research has found.

This is because eating fewer carbohydrates increases the number of calories burned, said the study.

For the study, the researchers from Boston Children's Hospital in the US enrolled 234 overweight adults aged between 18 and 65 to an initial weight-loss diet for about 10 weeks.

Of these, 164 achieved the goal of losing 10 to 14 percent of body weight.

The participants were then randomized to follow high, moderate or low-carbohydrate diets for an additional 20 weeks with carbs comprising 60, 40 and 20 percent of total calories, respectively.

The results showed that over the 20 weeks, calories burned was significantly greater on the low-carbohydrate diet versus the high-carbohydrate diet.

At the same average body weight, participants who consumed the low-carb diet burned about 250 kilocalories a day more than those on the high-carb diet.

"If this difference persists - and we saw no drop-off during the 20 weeks of our study - the effect would translate into about a 20-pound weight loss after three years, with no change in calorie intake," said Cara Ebbeling from Boston Children's Hospital.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Carbohydrates and Weight Loss

Different diets emphasise different levels of carbohydrate restriction. And some diets claim carbohydrate to be the villain of their weight loss program.

Losing Weight may Help Lower Heart Disease Risk

Obese or overweight people who lose weight through a low carb or low fat diet have a significant reduction in inflammation, say John Hopkins Medicine researchers.

Pregnant Women Should Avoid Low Carbohydrate Diets

Low carbohydrate intake was associated with pregnant women having children with neural tube defects.Therefore, pregnant women need to avoid a diet low in carbs.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Weight Loss Program For Men

Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under check.

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a 40:30:30 plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

Diet Pills Obesity The Cabbage Diet Zone Diet Mediterranean Diet Bulimia Nervosa The Macrobiotic Diet Height and Weight-Kids Body Mass Index Weight Loss Program For Men 

What's New on Medindia

Drug-Induced Nephrotoxicity

Apple Cider Vinegar: The Controversial Health Tonic

Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive