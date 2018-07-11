Low-Calorie Sweeteners Can Help in Sugar Reduction, Cravings Management, Weight Loss

Font : A- A+



Low-calorie sweeteners can help reduce excess sugar intake, overcome cravings and help you lose weight, reports a new study.

Low-Calorie Sweeteners Can Help in Sugar Reduction, Cravings Management, Weight Loss



The latest research on low-calorie sweeteners' use, benefits, and role in the diet were discussed at the 3rd International Sweeteners Association (ISA) Conference in London, themed "The science behind low-calorie sweeteners: where evidence meets policy."



‘Adding low-calorie sweeteners to your diet can help in reducing excess calories from sugars, thereby improving weight loss, reveals a new study.’

Read More.. With the mission to inform on the most up-to-date nutritional and scientific information on low-calorie sweeteners, the ISA invited 17 internationally renowned experts to share updates on the role of low-calorie sweeteners in the diet and in overall health.



Opening the conference with a keynote speech, Prof Adam Drewnowski, Director of the Center for Public Health Nutrition at the University of Washington, Seattle, USA, presented recent studies showing that low-calorie sweeteners' use is related to a higher overall diet quality and can help people meet nutrition recommendations to reduce excess sugar intake.

During a session on the role of low-calorie sweeteners in weight management, current evidence was shown to support the intended benefits of low-calorie sweeteners as being helpful in reducing excess calories from sugars and thus in weight loss.



Presenting for the first time outcomes of network and pairwise meta-analyses of randomised controlled trials, which provide a better protection against bias, Dr. John Sievenpiper, Associate Professor at the University of Toronto, Canada, concluded that low-calorie sweeteners have the intended benefit and clarified that one shouldn't expect that low-calorie sweeteners will cause weight loss by themselves, but can be useful if used to replace sugars leading to a reduction of energy intake over sufficient periods of time.

Presenting for the first time outcomes of network and pairwise meta-analyses of randomised controlled trials, which provide a better protection against bias, Dr. John Sievenpiper, Associate Professor at the University of Toronto, Canada, concluded that low-calorie sweeteners have the intended benefit and clarified that one shouldn't expect that low-calorie sweeteners will cause weight loss by themselves, but can be useful if used to replace sugars leading to a reduction of energy intake over sufficient periods of time. A topical subject covered during the third session of the ISA conference was the role of low-calorie sweeteners in diabetes management. The discussion evidenced that replacing sugar with low-calorie sweeteners can also be a helpful strategy to aid glucose control in people with diabetes.



Reviewing all available published data, Dr. Hugo Laviada-Molina, a clinical endocrinologist and Professor at the Marist University of Mérida, Mexico, concluded that, "Evidence from human clinical trials confirm that low-calorie sweeteners do not affect blood glucose levels and other indexes of glycaemia."



Moreover, addressing the much-debated topic of low calorie sweeteners and gut microbiota, Prof Ian Rowland, Professor at Reading University, UK, concluded that, while frequently discussed in media, current evidence does not support that low-calorie sweeteners have an adverse effect on insulin sensitivity or on overall health via impact on gut microbiota. Throughout the day, experts emphasised that the safety of approved low calorie sweeteners has been repeatedly confirmed by regulatory authorities around the world such as the Joint Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)/ World Health Organization (WHO) Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).



Dr. Rebeca López-García, an experienced consultant toxicologist from Mexico, noted that "We can be confident about the safety of low-calorie sweeteners currently approved for use in foods and beverages, as all sweeteners have undergone rigorous safety evaluations by food safety authorities prior to their approval for use, resulting in the assignment of an Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI)."



The conference ended with a lively panel discussion aiming at addressing the role of low-calorie sweeteners in sugar reduction from a public health perspective. As summarised by the chair of the session, Prof Peter Rogers, Professor of Biological Psychology at the University of Bristol, UK, the panel speakers concluded that: "By replacing sugars, low-calorie sweeteners can be a useful tool for food reformulation and a helpful way, among a pool of other strategies, for managing current issues of public health concern, notably sugar reduction and obesity".



With this conclusion in mind, the ISA will continue to work, together with other stakeholders, to make sure that positive solutions will be find to the global challenges posed by non-communicable diseases.



Source: Eurekalert The latest research on low-calorie sweeteners' use, benefits, and role in the diet were discussed at the 3rd International Sweeteners Association (ISA) Conference in London, themed "The science behind low-calorie sweeteners: where evidence meets policy."With the mission to inform on the most up-to-date nutritional and scientific information on low-calorie sweeteners, the ISA invited 17 internationally renowned experts to share updates on the role of low-calorie sweeteners in the diet and in overall health.Throughout the day, experts emphasised that the safety of approved low calorie sweeteners has been repeatedly confirmed by regulatory authorities around the world such as the Joint Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)/ World Health Organization (WHO) Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).Dr. Rebeca López-García, an experienced consultant toxicologist from Mexico, noted that "We can be confident about the safety of low-calorie sweeteners currently approved for use in foods and beverages, as all sweeteners have undergone rigorous safety evaluations by food safety authorities prior to their approval for use, resulting in the assignment of an Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI)."The conference ended with a lively panel discussion aiming at addressing the role of low-calorie sweeteners in sugar reduction from a public health perspective. As summarised by the chair of the session, Prof Peter Rogers, Professor of Biological Psychology at the University of Bristol, UK, the panel speakers concluded that: "By replacing sugars, low-calorie sweeteners can be a useful tool for food reformulation and a helpful way, among a pool of other strategies, for managing current issues of public health concern, notably sugar reduction and obesity".With this conclusion in mind, the ISA will continue to work, together with other stakeholders, to make sure that positive solutions will be find to the global challenges posed by non-communicable diseases.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: