by Iswarya on  April 24, 2020 at 4:33 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Low-allergen Wheat Variations in Development Bring Good News for the Wheat-sensitive
New study has revealed significant insights about the proteins causing two of the most common types of wheat sensitivity - occupational asthma (baker's asthma) and non-coeliac wheat sensitivity. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Proteome Research.

With an estimated 10 percent of people suffering from wheat sensitivity or allergy-causing a raft of chronic health issues, researchers are developing tests that will help the production of low-allergen wheat varieties in the future.

ECU Professor of Food and Agriculture Michelle Colgrave led the investigation.

"We have known for a long time that certain wheat proteins can trigger an immune response in some people, but now we have developed a way to detect and quantify these proteins," Professor Colgrave said.

"We looked a group of proteins called alpha-amylase/trypsin inhibitors (ATIs), which are known to trigger the intestinal inflammation and chronic ailments associated with wheat intolerance in some people.

"These ATI proteins are commonly found in wheat and play an important role in plant defense against pests and also act as an important nutrient for plant growth and human nutrition."

The research has resulted in a reference map of wheat ATI proteins across a diverse range of wheat varieties that represent more than 80 percent of the genetic diversity found in commercial bread wheat.

The researchers developed an innovative new technique to specifically measure 18 of these proteins, which will help breeders to select varieties with low ATI protein levels in the future or food manufacturers to detect these proteins in food.

"This is a promising step towards future wheat breeding programs that aim to produce safe and healthy wheat varieties to meet the needs of consumers that currently rely on total wheat avoidance," Professor Colgrave said.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Allergy
An allergy is a hypersensitive disorder of immune system. Substances that often cause allergic reactions are pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, food, insect stings and medicines.
READ MORE
Allergy Eye Drops
Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAIDs and corticosteroids. Eye drops are used to reduce allergies, eye infection and help healing.
READ MORE
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.
READ MORE
Children With Celiac Disease Are Put on Gluten-Free Diet Without Physician Consultation
Gluten-free diet is believed to be a healthy lifestyle choice with no disadvantages, but it could increase fat and calorie intake.
READ MORE
Gluten-Free Diet
Are you gluten intolerant? Stay away from gluten allergy and celiac disease by shifting to gluten-free diet plan that is healthy yet not boring.
READ MORE
Types of Food Allergies
If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat
READ MORE
Wholesome Breakfast Choices for an Ideal Start
Good health and well-being depends on a leisurely breakfast. However, rushing our breakfast on account of work commitments is the biggest mistake we make.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Types of Food AllergiesWholesome Breakfast Choices for an Ideal StartGluten-Free Diet