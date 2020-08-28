Liver Disease Patients Need Targeted Support During COVID-19

To tackle the many questions, EASL and the liver community is exploring how best to handle these challenges and treat affected patients, creating suitable resources for doctors and patients.Two Position Papers have been published addressing these questions and providing recommendations: "Impact of COVID-19 on the care of patients with liver disease: EASL-ESCMID position paper after 6 months of the pandemic" was published in August 2020, serving as a follow-up to the original EASL-ESCMID Position Paper published in April 2020 (together referred to as EASL-ESCMID Position Papers). Both were published in the open-access EASL journal,The EASL supported COVID-Hep registry was launched in March 2020 at the University of Oxford, UK. It serves to collect data on patients with liver disease at any stage or liver transplants who have developed laboratory-confirmed COVID-19.To date, the registry has collected more than 1,200 submissions and has published important findings that helped clinicians to better understand the individual risk to patients, with different forms and stages of liver diseases, if they became infected with SARS-CoV-2.said Prof. Phil Newsome, Secretary General of EASL and Director of the Centre for Liver and Gastrointestinal Research and Professor of Hepatology at the University of Birmingham, UK.Six months into the pandemic, in August 2020, the second EASL-ESCMID Position Paper was published to reassess the hepatology landscape. It provides a clearer picture on the evolution of the virus, how it affects liver and transplant patients, and who is most at risk.The authors note that emphasis needs to shift from an earlier focus on immune-suppressed patients or living with auto-immune liver conditions to maintaining the care of all patients, both in outpatient services and in hospitals, and looking out for specific groups at higher risk, according to these new findings.While patients with liver disease appear not to be at increased risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2, those patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), obesity, and cirrhosis seem to have poorer outcomes and fare less well. Of note, patients with auto-immune liver disease and chronic viral hepatitis are advised to continue with their treatments.said Prof. Thomas Berg, EASL Vice-Secretary General and Head of the Division of Hepatology, Department of Medicine II, Leipzig University Medical Center, Germany.He continued:said lead author and EASL Scientific Committee member, Dr Tobias Boettler, Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Endocrinology and Infectious Diseases University Hospital Freiburg, Germany.A joint initiative on the impact of COVID-19 on liver transplantation has been launched, together with a forthcoming survey focusing on its impact on the number of wait list candidates and number of patients being transplanted.This joint initiative is taking place among EASL, the European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT), its division of ESOT, the European Liver and Intestine Transplant Association (ELITA), and the International Liver Transplantation Society (ILTS).EASL is making the information on COVID-19 and the liver readily available too for patients. The EASL-ESCMID Position Paper has been adapted to communicate complex COVID-19 information and provide support to patients and their associations.Two publications, a lay summary and a toolkit for liver patient organisations, were written as a collaboration among patient organisations, advisory groups, and EASL board members. Authors include Ms Martine Walmsley, EASL Policy and Public Health Committee member.- Care of Patients with Rare Liver Diseases during the Covid-19 Pandemic (lay summary) - COVID-19 Toolkit for liver patient organisationssaid Ms Walmsley, Chair of Trustees, PSC Support (for patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis), and PSC patient herself.Source: Eurekalert