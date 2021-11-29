Link Between Poor Sleep and Depression Risk Identified

Advertisement

During the pandemic's first peak in New York City, she and her colleagues conducted a series of surveys of health care workers' sleep habits and psychological symptoms. The group's first paper, published in August, summarized the sleep data, showing that over 70% of health care workers had at least moderate insomnia symptoms during the pandemic's first peak. Though that number declined alongside COVID case counts, nearly four in 10 still suffered from insomnia symptoms 10 weeks later when the first COVID wave was over and work schedules had returned to more normal levels.Poor sleep not only affects patient care—"We know that lack of sleep degrades quality of care for our patients and can increase medical errors," says Abdalla—but also may also trigger symptoms of depression and anxiety.Although stress, anxiety, and depression can arise among well-rested individuals, "sleep is essential to mental health and there is a bidirectional relationship," Abdalla says. "While we don't know from this study if psychological distress itself caused poor sleep or if poor sleep resulted in psychological distress among these health care workers, improving sleep can reduce psychological problems and vice versa."Abdalla adds that if future studies can tease apart the direction of this relationship and the impact of poor sleep on mental health for health care workers during the pandemic, there may be several potential interventions, from cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia to increasing break room rest areas, and/or installing nap pods for hospital staff to use during long shifts. "For people who might be sleep deprived, encourage them to go and lie down for 20 minutes or 30 minutes," Abdalla says.Improved sleep won't alleviate all the extra stress that health care workers face but may help to improve mental and physical health."Previous research has shown that sleep trouble increases your risk for chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, dementia, and cancer," says Abdalla. "If you have trouble sleeping, let this be a wake-up call."More informationThe new paper, titled "The Association between Sleep and Psychological Distress among New York City Healthcare Workers during the COVID-19 Pandemic," was published in its final form on Nov. 24 in the Journal of Affective Disorders.All authors: Franchesca Diaz (Columbia), Talea Cornelius (Columbia), Sean Bramley (Columbia), Hadiah Venner (Columbia), Kaitlin Shaw (Columbia), Melissa Dong (Vanderbilt University), Patrick Pham (Columbia), Cara L. McMurry (Columbia), Diane E. Cannone (Columbia), Alexandra M. Sullivan (Columbia), Sung A.J. Lee (Columbia), Joseph E. Schwartz (Columbia and Stony Brook University), Ari Shechter (Columbia), and Marwah Abdalla (Columbia).This research received no specific grant from any funding agency, commercial, or not-for-profit sector. The researchers receive support from the American Heart Association (18AMFDP34380732), Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the NIH (K23HL141682, R01HL146636, R01HL141494 and R01HL146911).None of the authors report any conflicts of interest.Source: Eurekalert