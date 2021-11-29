Link Between Poor Sleep and Depression Risk Identified

Health care workers with inadequate or poor sleep were twice as likely to report depressive symptoms than their better-rested colleagues and were 50% more likely to report psychological distress and 70% more likely to report anxiety, revealed researchers.
That constellation of troubles could worsen the overlapping crises already enveloping health care. "Right now, a large percentage of health care workers are leaving their jobs because of the stress, producing a shortage of health care workers nationally," says the studies' lead author Marwah Abdalla, MD, assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. "With fewer workers on the job, the remaining staff must work more and longer shifts, exacerbating their sleep problems and stress."
It's hardly news that health care workers have been under immense stress during the COVID pandemic, something Abdalla, a cardiologist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, has witnessed firsthand since early 2020. As a physician-scientist, she formed a team to study health care workers' reactions to the stress, with a special emphasis on the pandemic's effects on sleep.
Poor sleep not only affects patient care—"We know that lack of sleep degrades quality of care for our patients and can increase medical errors," says Abdalla—but also may also trigger symptoms of depression and anxiety.
Although stress, anxiety, and depression can arise among well-rested individuals, "sleep is essential to mental health and there is a bidirectional relationship," Abdalla says. "While we don't know from this study if psychological distress itself caused poor sleep or if poor sleep resulted in psychological distress among these health care workers, improving sleep can reduce psychological problems and vice versa."
Abdalla adds that if future studies can tease apart the direction of this relationship and the impact of poor sleep on mental health for health care workers during the pandemic, there may be several potential interventions, from cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia to increasing break room rest areas, and/or installing nap pods for hospital staff to use during long shifts. "For people who might be sleep deprived, encourage them to go and lie down for 20 minutes or 30 minutes," Abdalla says.
Improved sleep won't alleviate all the extra stress that health care workers face but may help to improve mental and physical health.
"Previous research has shown that sleep trouble increases your risk for chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, dementia, and cancer," says Abdalla. "If you have trouble sleeping, let this be a wake-up call."
More information
The new paper, titled "The Association between Sleep and Psychological Distress among New York City Healthcare Workers during the COVID-19 Pandemic," was published in its final form on Nov. 24 in the Journal of Affective Disorders.
