About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Link Between Poor Sleep and Depression Risk Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on November 29, 2021 at 10:35 PM
Font : A-A+

Link Between Poor Sleep and Depression Risk Identified

Health care workers with inadequate or poor sleep were twice as likely to report depressive symptoms than their better-rested colleagues and were 50% more likely to report psychological distress and 70% more likely to report anxiety, revealed researchers.

That constellation of troubles could worsen the overlapping crises already enveloping health care. "Right now, a large percentage of health care workers are leaving their jobs because of the stress, producing a shortage of health care workers nationally," says the studies' lead author Marwah Abdalla, MD, assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. "With fewer workers on the job, the remaining staff must work more and longer shifts, exacerbating their sleep problems and stress."

Advertisement


It's hardly news that health care workers have been under immense stress during the COVID pandemic, something Abdalla, a cardiologist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, has witnessed firsthand since early 2020. As a physician-scientist, she formed a team to study health care workers' reactions to the stress, with a special emphasis on the pandemic's effects on sleep.

During the pandemic's first peak in New York City, she and her colleagues conducted a series of surveys of health care workers' sleep habits and psychological symptoms. The group's first paper, published in August, summarized the sleep data, showing that over 70% of health care workers had at least moderate insomnia symptoms during the pandemic's first peak. Though that number declined alongside COVID case counts, nearly four in 10 still suffered from insomnia symptoms 10 weeks later when the first COVID wave was over and work schedules had returned to more normal levels.
Advertisement

Poor sleep not only affects patient care—"We know that lack of sleep degrades quality of care for our patients and can increase medical errors," says Abdalla—but also may also trigger symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Although stress, anxiety, and depression can arise among well-rested individuals, "sleep is essential to mental health and there is a bidirectional relationship," Abdalla says. "While we don't know from this study if psychological distress itself caused poor sleep or if poor sleep resulted in psychological distress among these health care workers, improving sleep can reduce psychological problems and vice versa."

Abdalla adds that if future studies can tease apart the direction of this relationship and the impact of poor sleep on mental health for health care workers during the pandemic, there may be several potential interventions, from cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia to increasing break room rest areas, and/or installing nap pods for hospital staff to use during long shifts. "For people who might be sleep deprived, encourage them to go and lie down for 20 minutes or 30 minutes," Abdalla says.

Improved sleep won't alleviate all the extra stress that health care workers face but may help to improve mental and physical health.

"Previous research has shown that sleep trouble increases your risk for chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, dementia, and cancer," says Abdalla. "If you have trouble sleeping, let this be a wake-up call."

More information

The new paper, titled "The Association between Sleep and Psychological Distress among New York City Healthcare Workers during the COVID-19 Pandemic," was published in its final form on Nov. 24 in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

All authors: Franchesca Diaz (Columbia), Talea Cornelius (Columbia), Sean Bramley (Columbia), Hadiah Venner (Columbia), Kaitlin Shaw (Columbia), Melissa Dong (Vanderbilt University), Patrick Pham (Columbia), Cara L. McMurry (Columbia), Diane E. Cannone (Columbia), Alexandra M. Sullivan (Columbia), Sung A.J. Lee (Columbia), Joseph E. Schwartz (Columbia and Stony Brook University), Ari Shechter (Columbia), and Marwah Abdalla (Columbia).

This research received no specific grant from any funding agency, commercial, or not-for-profit sector. The researchers receive support from the American Heart Association (18AMFDP34380732), Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the NIH (K23HL141682, R01HL146636, R01HL141494 and R01HL146911).

None of the authors report any conflicts of interest.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Breakthrough in Understanding Motor Neuron Disease

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Turmeric: Magic Ingredient to Keep you Healthy in Winter
Turmeric: Magic Ingredient to Keep you Healthy in Winter
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Snoring Depression Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia 

Recommended Reading
Ageing and Sleep
Ageing and Sleep
Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by ...
Quiz on Depression
Quiz on Depression
The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the main causes of disability ......
Anxiety Screening Test
Anxiety Screening Test
Are you anxious to know your anxiety level? Use Medindia's Anxiety Screening Test, a simple online ....
Sleeping Disorders
Sleeping Disorders
How many times have you stayed awake in the dead of the night counting sheep? If it is fairly often ...
Depression
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in ...
Insomnia
Insomnia
Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due...
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerki...
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dre...
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that...
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications...
Sleep Disturbances In Women
Sleep Disturbances In Women
The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pr...
Snoring
Snoring
Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these v...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close