Link Between Lifetime Excess Weight and Subclinical Heart Injury

by Colleen Fleiss on October 20, 2021 at 9:04 PM
People with stable overweight or obesity had increased levels of cardiac troponin I, a highly sensitive marker of subclinical heart injury. The study has been published in the Journal of Internal Medicine.

The association between weight and cardiac troponin I was present in individuals with and without diabetes.

"The association of obesity with overt cardiac disease is well established, but in this study, we demonstrate that long-standing obesity is injurious to cardiac health even before symptoms occur," said lead author Magnus N. Lyngbakken, MD, PhD, of Akershus University Hospital and the University of Oslo, in Norway.

"This further underlines the importance of weight control in prevention of serious cardiac conditions such as heart failure."

Source: Eurekalert
