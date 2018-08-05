medindia
Link Between Early Nutrition and Micro-preemies' Brain Development Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 8, 2018 at 12:45 AM Child Health News
Nutritional support in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) helps to encourage optimal brain development among preterm infants. However, their brain growth rates still lag behind those seen in full-term newborns.
During the final weeks of pregnancy, the fetal brain undergoes an unprecedented growth spurt, dramatically increasing in volume as well as structural complexity as the fetus approaches full term. One in 10 infants born in the U.S. in 2016 was born before 37 weeks of gestation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Within this group, very low birthweight preemies are at significant risk for growth failure and neurocognitive impairment. "Few studies have investigated the impact of early macronutrient and caloric intake on microstructural brain development in vulnerable pre-term infants," says Katherine Ottolini, lead author of the Children's-led study. "Advanced quantitative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) techniques may help to fill that data gap in order to better direct targeted interventions to newborns who are most in need."

The research team at Children's National Health System enrolled 69 infants who were born younger than 32 gestational weeks and weighed less than 1,500 grams. The infants' mean birth weight was 970 grams and their mean gestational age at birth was 27.6 weeks. The newborns underwent MRI at their term-equivalent age, 40 weeks gestation. Parametric maps were generated for fractional anisotropy in regions of the cerebrum and cerebellum for diffusion tensor imaging analyses, which measures brain connectivity and white matter tract integrity. The research team also tracked nutritional data: Grams per kilogram of carbohydrates, proteins, lipids and overall caloric intake.

"We found a significantly negative association between fractional anisotropy and cumulative macronutrient/caloric intake," says Catherine Limperopoulos, Ph.D., director of Children's Developing Brain Research Laboratory and senior author of the research. "Curiously, we also find significantly negative association between macronutrient/caloric intake and regional brain volume in the cortical and deep gray matter, cerebellum and brainstem." Because the nutritional support does contribute to cerebral volumes and white matter microstructural development in very vulnerable newborns, Limperopoulos says the significant negative associations seen in this study may reflect the longer period of time these infants relied on nutritional support in the NICU.

Source: Eurekalert
Related Links

High Energy and Protein Intake Improves Growth in Very Low Birth Weight Babies

High Energy and Protein Intake Improves Growth in Very Low Birth Weight Babies

A recent study indicates that a high protein and energy diet improves growth in very low birth weight babies.

Low Birth Weight Babies Suffer Significant Health Compromise

Low Birth Weight Babies Suffer Significant Health Compromise

Low Birth Weight (LBW) infants suffer significant perinatal compromise. LBW is a key issue in public health, especially for developing countries.

Quiz on Infants

Quiz on Infants

The first year after the baby's birth is enjoyable as the baby is learning new things everyday. Take this quiz on the baby's first year after birth and test your knowledge about ...

Ideal Baby Weight

Ideal Baby Weight

Calculate the ideal weight of your baby with Medindia's Infant weight calculator.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

