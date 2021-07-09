Link Between COVID and ‘Brain Fog,’ Dementia Identified

‘COVID-19 patients experiencing cognitive impairment following mild-to-moderate infection can be prevented.’

Using the latest RNA sequencing technology, how inflammatory cells misbehave to cause memory/thinking dysfunction in long COVID are understood.Researchers assessed each person's cognition, mood, and sleep patterns to identify potential causes of brain fog and compared their brain MRI findings with biochemical signatures of neuroinflammation.They also analyzedThis allowed researchers to generate new hypotheses on why these cells may dysfunction in COVID-19 and PCCI, what the shared inflammatory mechanisms are between PCCI and Alzheimer's disease, and whether FDA-approved drugs can be repurposed to prevent the onset of PCCI or improve its outcomes.Of those who screened positive for neurocognitive issues, symptoms include memory loss, brain fog, new confusion, headaches, numbness, and multiple neurological symptoms.Anyone who had COVID, regardless of whether they're having active symptoms should screen themselves that helps with overall quality of life.Source: Medindia