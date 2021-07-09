by Dr Jayashree on  September 7, 2021 at 7:51 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Link Between COVID and ‘Brain Fog,’ Dementia Identified
A new study examines how COVID-19 is affecting individuals in a number of cognitive-related areas, including memory loss, "brain fog," and dementia.

"Many people who recover from mild or moderate COVID-19 notice slowed thinking or memory loss, and this motivated us to leverage our experience in studying cognitive issues related to Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and HIV to examine this phenomenon," said Dr. William T. Hu, associate professor and chief of cognitive neurology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and the Institute for Health, Health Care Policy, and Aging Research.

A new roadmap to study the protein and cellular changes involved in worsening and alleviating symptoms of brain fog are developed.


Using the latest RNA sequencing technology, how inflammatory cells misbehave to cause memory/thinking dysfunction in long COVID are understood.

Researchers assessed each person's cognition, mood, and sleep patterns to identify potential causes of brain fog and compared their brain MRI findings with biochemical signatures of neuroinflammation.

They also analyzed microglial cells, critically important immune cells in the brain from individuals who have had COVID-19 to determine whether those cells can be used to predict the persistence of post-COVID cognitive impairment (PCCI).

This allowed researchers to generate new hypotheses on why these cells may dysfunction in COVID-19 and PCCI, what the shared inflammatory mechanisms are between PCCI and Alzheimer's disease, and whether FDA-approved drugs can be repurposed to prevent the onset of PCCI or improve its outcomes.

Approximately half of the individuals who have been seen in the program have issues with brain fog after their bout with COVID.

Of those who screened positive for neurocognitive issues, symptoms include memory loss, brain fog, new confusion, headaches, numbness, and multiple neurological symptoms.

Anyone who had COVID, regardless of whether they're having active symptoms should screen themselves that helps with overall quality of life.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Associated With Problems in Thinking, Attention
Link between deficits in overall cognitive performance and severity of respiratory symptoms experienced during COVID-19 infection identified. These are 'long COVID' effects that are to be followed up over time.
READ MORE
First Woman to Suffer Brain Inflammation After Mild Covid-19 Infection
Young and healthy 26-year-old woman suffered brain inflammation called CNS lymphocytic vasculitis after mild COVID-19 infection and underwent a series of corticosteroid-based treatments. After six months, the lesions decreased and no new lesions had ...
READ MORE
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
READ MORE
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips to manage mental health and well-being during the pandemic.
READ MORE
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
READ MORE
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.
READ MORE
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left untreated, it can cause pneumonia.
READ MORE
Vascular Dementia
Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

Alzheimers DiseaseDementiaVascular DementiaGreen FungusPost-COVID Syndrome