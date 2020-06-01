medindia

Light Pollution Suppresses Melatonin Production

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 6, 2020 at 7:29 AM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In humans and vertebrates light pollution was found to suppress melatonin production, said researchers from Leibniz-Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB). They found that even the low light intensities of urban skyglow can suppress melatonin production.
Light Pollution Suppresses Melatonin Production
Light Pollution Suppresses Melatonin Production

Melatonin synchronizes the day-night-rhythm in animals and humans. It adjusts the circadian clocks of cells, tissues and organs, and regulates other seasonal processes like reproduction. In vertebrates, differences in light levels are detected by photoreceptors for example in the retina. At high light levels, melatonin production is suppressed. In darkness, melatonin is produced.

Show Full Article


The sensitivity threshold for humans is 6 lux - street lighting is typically higher Artificial light at night can disturb the nocturnal melatonin production. Within a literature review of 1900 studies, the researchers identified 72 relevant works that fulfilled their criteria for light pollution. Based on the data, they showed that even very low illuminance levels can suppress melatonin production for some vertebrate classes: in fish the threshold is 0.01 lux, in rodents 0.03 lux and in sensitive humans 6 lux; pure blue light showed much lower thresholds.

For comparison, the illuminance levels at night: On a starry night, the illuminance is 0.001 lux. On a full-moon night it reaches a maximum of 0.3 lux. The skyglow of a city, a form of light pollution, can reach illuminances of up to 0.1 lux, and outdoor lighting on the order of 150 lux. "Skyglow affects large areas on a world-wide scale, as we know from satellite data", adds her colleague Dr. Andreas Jechow.

The light from artificial lighting shines into the night sky, brighter with rain and snow, and is reflected by clouds and particles, which is called skyglow. The scientists unraveled several knowledge gaps: "There are no studies on melatonin and light pollution in reptiles and amphibians and no long term-studies at all. Particularly, the impacts on human health are not fully understood", says IGB researcher Dr. Franz Hoelker, head of the study.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

New Map Reveals Light Pollution Around the Globe

Light pollution is the alteration of night natural lighting levels caused by anthropogenic sources of light. It affects nocturnal organisms and their ecosystems.

Melatonin

Melatonin has finally been accepted as effective treatment for insomnia and other sleep disorders. Jetlag as well as sleeplessness in the elderly may also be benefited by these hormone supplements.

Quiz on Pollution

Pollution not only has an adverse effect on the earth, it also affects all living beings. Test your knowledge regarding the health effects of pollution by taking this quiz. ...

Melatonin

Melatonin has finally been accepted as effective treatment for insomnia and other sleep disorders. Jetlag as well as sleeplessness in the elderly may also be benefited by these hormone supplements.

Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate time.

More News on:

Sleep DisorderMelatoninPollution
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Diet Linked with Mental Health - New Evidence

Mediterranean Diet May Protect Kidney Health of Transplant Recipients
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive