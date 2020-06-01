Tips to cut Extra Calorie Intake During Office Hours

"Prolonged sitting is harmful to your health. But if your job is such, then it is suggested that you get up twice or thrice in a couple of hours and take a small stroll. Or if time is a restriction, then do stretching as it helps with the blood flow in the body," Tarun Sahni, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi, told IANS."Avoid aerated drinks and carbohydrate-rich foods and opt for healthier options like nuts and fruits. Take a good amount of water intake," Sahni said.Sahni also added that sitting for long hours can increase the risk of obesity along with many other sedentary lifestyle-related diseases."One is also at the risk of deep vein thrombosis, which is a condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in a vein. Another problem which one can face is back and neck problems," he stressed.According to a report from the World Health Organisation (WHO), work-related health problems result in an economic loss of four to six percent of GDP for most countries.Dietitian Karuna Chaturvedi of Jaypee Hospital in Noida suggested that if your working hours include sitting on the desk, you should avoid processed or junk food at any cost."Calories are essential in order to maintain a healthy body, but it should be as per the daily routine of a person. Working professionals should add more salad, fruits to their diet plans," Chaturvedi told IANS.To maintain a healthy lifestyle during office hours, Chaturvedi said: "Increase your water intake but take meals in smaller quantities in gaps. Never consume more than the required quantity in one go.""Do mild stretching and take a walk during office breaks. This entire process will be more beneficial if one follows certain exercise patterns weekly or daily before office," she added.According to Payal Sharma, Senior Dietitian and Consultant Nutritionist, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in New Delhi, following a particular diet is fine but instead of focusing on 'types of diet' one should be particular about 'diet schedule' as per the need of the body if your job needs you to sit for a long time and work."Let your body guide you, check your BMI (body mass index) and decide even if you are following a particular diet," Sharma explained.Take more seasonal fruits without being hesitant about the quantity as the more you take 'living food,' the more alive you feel, Sharma said."If you don't exercise or maintain a good healthy lifestyle, there could be many negative effects on your body such as an increase in cholesterol level and give birth to heart and blood pressure issues," said Naved Amir, Fitness Trainer, The Inferno Fitness Club in New Delhi.Source: IANS