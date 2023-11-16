Microwave Safety: A Guide to Healthy Food Preparation

Microwave ovens have become an integral part of modern kitchens, offering a convenient and efficient method for cooking and reheating food. This report aims to provide an overview of the safety considerations associated with microwaving food (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Science Behind the Operation of Microwave

Key Safety Points While Using Microwave

1. Even Heating: