All You Need to Know About Foodborne Illnesses

What are the Causes of Foodborne Illnesses?Consuming contaminated food is the main cause of foodborne illnesses. Good hygiene practices before, during and after food preparation and also before, during and after food consumption is most important to prevent foodborne illnesses.



Pesticides and medicines in the food can be harmful to some people. These substances may cause irritation in any part of the digestive system, causing a chaos in the intestinal flora.



Sometimes natural substances present in the food can be toxic to humans and can cause food poisoning. Some types of mushrooms or reef fish are such naturally toxic substances.



Some common causes of foodborne illnesses include:



Pathogenic bacteria: Most common cause of foodborne illnesses is bacteria. Some of the common pathogenic bacteria are:

Salmonella typhimurium

Escherichia coli

Clostridium perfringens

Staphylococcus aureus

Vibrio cholerae

Coxiellaburnetii Enterotoxins are bacteria that target the intestines. The symptoms of the foodborne disease caused by enterotoxins last long after the causal microbes have been killed.



Viruses: About one-third cases of foodborne illnesses in developed countries are caused by viruses. Some of the viruses that cause foodborne illness are:

Enterovirus

Rotavirus

Norovirus

Hepatitis A

Mycotoxins: Mycotoxins are the toxic chemicals produced by fungi that colonize crops and these crops are harvested, distributed and consumed. The common mycotoxins that cause food poisoning include:

Altertoxins

Aflatoxins

Cyclopiazonic acid Natural Toxins: There are several foods that may naturally contain toxins. Some plants can be toxic by nature. Animals can be toxic to humans if it has consumed a plant that has toxic substance to which the animal is immune. Some types of mushrooms have toxic chemicals in them. Shellfish poisoning can be classified into various types such as paralytic, amnesic, diarrhetic or neurotoxic, depending on the type of shellfish consumed.



Some of the possible ways for food to get contaminated which results in foodborne illnesses include:

Food obtained from animals that are consumed raw, such as raw meat, raw eggs, unpasteurized milk, raw shellfish, etc.

Animal waste is used as manure to fertilize the field or unclean water is used for washing the fruits or vegetables. These can contaminate the raw fruits and vegetables.

When grains are soaked for making sprouts, some of them may get contaminated with bacterial growth in the dampness.

Unpasteurized fruit juices/cider could become contaminated when the raw fruit which has been used to make the juice/cider falls to the ground and comes in contact with animal feces.

Food item touched or prepared by a person who is sick, especially the uncooked ones like salads and fruits, could lead to contamination. What are the Symptoms and Signs of Foodborne Illnesses?Some of the common symptoms of foodborne illnesses include:

Vomiting Severe abdominal pain

Abdominal cramps

Diarrhea, with or without blood

Fever and chills

Backaches and joint pains The symptoms of foodborne illnesses also depend on the cause of the condition. The symptoms can range from mild abdominal pain and nausea to a serious sickness that can last up to several days or even prove fatal.



Foodborne pathogens that can disturb nervous system like Clostridium botulinum can cause a different set of symptoms. These include headaches, numbness of the skin, dizziness or weakness, blurred or double vision or even paralysis.

How to Diagnose Foodborne Illnesses?The diagnosis of foodborne illness is clearly based on the recent history of consumption of food outside the normal routine. Severe vomiting and diarrhea that goes with such a history is enough to diagnose foodborne illness.



Diagnostic tests may include a stool culture as well as testing the sample of suspected food which supposedly caused the foodborne illness.



A healthcare provider must be consulted if any of the following symptoms are present with a history of change in food routine.

Signs of dehydration such as excessive thirst, dull eyes, etc

Prolonged vomiting

Diarrhea for two or more days in adultsor one day in children

High fever, greater than 101 degrees

Severe pain in the lower abdomen

Stools containing blood

Black and tarry stools

Symptoms of nervous system side effects such as blurred vision, difficulty in speaking, etc How do you Treat Foodborne Illnesses?Treatment of foodborne illnesses is mainly symptomatic and is focused on replacing lost fluids and electrolytes to prevent dehydration.

Diarrhea in adults can be managed with over-the-counter drugs like loperamide and bismuth subsalicylate. These medicines are not recommended to be taken if diarrhea is accompanied with blood.

Infectious diseases of the digestive tract are treated with suitable antibiotics.

Life threatening symptoms and complications may require hospitalization. These symptoms include severe dehydration, paralysis and hemolytic uremic syndrome. Fluid and electrolyte balance can be restored with the following steps:

Giving oral rehydration solutions with electrolytes

Giving food that is easy to digest

Drinking water at frequent intervals Prevention of Foodborne Illnesses Foodborne illnesses can be prevented by handling the food hygienically during storing, processing, cooking, cleaning, serving and eating. Some tips to prevent foodborne diseases are:

Raw and cooked perishable food items must be frozen or refrigerated promptly till they are ready to be used.

Foods such as poultry, beef, lamb and pork require temperatures of more than 150 degrees to kill the harmful bacteria present in them. Hence it is important to cook them till they reach the recommended temperature.

Fruits and vegetables must be washed and scrubbed with a brush before eating or cooking.

The person handling food must wash his or her hands with soap and warm water before working on them.

Utensils and serving cutlery must be washed with hot soapy water before and after they have been used for serving food.

