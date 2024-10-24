Five Common Signs of Low Immunity in Kids

Highlights: Frequent infections and colds are common indicators of low immunity

Chronic fatigue can hinder a child's daily activities and focus

Slow wound healing may signal underlying immune issues

Immune Systems 101: What They Are and What Immune Disorders Mean



Conditions which are characterized by repeated infections including; ear infection, sinus infection and pneumonia.

Frequent colds and flu

Infections, which recur or can be slow to respond to treatment

Getting sick more often particularly when the colds come in one after the other.

Cold signs that persist beyond their usual duration

Difficulty shaking off a cold

Being drowsy or lethargic for most part of the day

Tiredness which makes one slip in the normal day activities

Inability to focus or sustaining attention

Such as constipation or diarrhea for several consecutive days

Stomach pain or cramps

Problems related to digestion of some types of foods

Slow healing of usual cuts or wounds

Surgical wounds which can easily get infected

Inability to resist infection in an injury site

Did You Know?

Children with low immunity are more prone to frequent infections and prolonged recovery times. #medindia #childhealth #lowimmunity’

Immune Systems 101: What They Are and What Immune Disorders Mean - (https://www.choa.org/parent-resources/immune-systems/immune-system-disorders-in-kids)

Parents and caregivers will often worry when their children have low immunity especially during a flare up. Children are likely to get sick or be infected in case their immune system becomes compromised, this will affect their general health. Here are 5 signs of low immunity in children ():To keep an eye on children’s health it is recommended to see a pediatrician if you have observed these signs of low immunity. A health care personnel may identify other possible causes of such low immunity and advise on the correct action to be taken.Source-Medindia