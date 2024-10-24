About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Five Common Signs of Low Immunity in Kids

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Oct 24 2024 2:29 PM

Highlights:
  • Frequent infections and colds are common indicators of low immunity
  • Chronic fatigue can hinder a child's daily activities and focus
  • Slow wound healing may signal underlying immune issues
Parents and caregivers will often worry when their children have low immunity especially during a flare up. Children are likely to get sick or be infected in case their immune system becomes compromised, this will affect their general health. Here are 5 signs of low immunity in children (1 Trusted Source
Immune Systems 101: What They Are and What Immune Disorders Mean

Go to source):
1. Frequent Infections
  • Conditions which are characterized by repeated infections including; ear infection, sinus infection and pneumonia.
  • Frequent colds and flu
  • Infections, which recur or can be slow to respond to treatment
2. Having a Cold Often
  • Getting sick more often particularly when the colds come in one after the other.
  • Cold signs that persist beyond their usual duration
  • Difficulty shaking off a cold
3. Chronic Fatigue
  • Being drowsy or lethargic for most part of the day
  • Tiredness which makes one slip in the normal day activities
  • Inability to focus or sustaining attention
4. Digestive Issues
  • Such as constipation or diarrhea for several consecutive days
  • Stomach pain or cramps
  • Problems related to digestion of some types of foods
5. Slow Wound Healing
  • Slow healing of usual cuts or wounds
  • Surgical wounds which can easily get infected
  • Inability to resist infection in an injury site
To keep an eye on children’s health it is recommended to see a pediatrician if you have observed these signs of low immunity. A health care personnel may identify other possible causes of such low immunity and advise on the correct action to be taken.

Reference:
  1. Immune Systems 101: What They Are and What Immune Disorders Mean - (https://www.choa.org/parent-resources/immune-systems/immune-system-disorders-in-kids)

Source-Medindia
