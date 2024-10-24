Five Common Signs of Low Immunity in Kids

- Frequent infections and colds are common indicators of low immunity
- Chronic fatigue can hinder a child's daily activities and focus
- Slow wound healing may signal underlying immune issues
Immune Systems 101: What They Are and What Immune Disorders Mean
Go to source): 1. Frequent Infections
- Conditions which are characterized by repeated infections including; ear infection, sinus infection and pneumonia.
- Frequent colds and flu
- Infections, which recur or can be slow to respond to treatment
- Getting sick more often particularly when the colds come in one after the other.
- Cold signs that persist beyond their usual duration
- Difficulty shaking off a cold
- Being drowsy or lethargic for most part of the day
- Tiredness which makes one slip in the normal day activities
- Inability to focus or sustaining attention
- Such as constipation or diarrhea for several consecutive days
- Stomach pain or cramps
- Problems related to digestion of some types of foods
- Slow healing of usual cuts or wounds
- Surgical wounds which can easily get infected
- Inability to resist infection in an injury site
Children with low immunity are more prone to frequent infections and prolonged recovery times. #medindia #childhealth #lowimmunity’
- Immune Systems 101: What They Are and What Immune Disorders Mean - (https://www.choa.org/parent-resources/immune-systems/immune-system-disorders-in-kids)
Source-Medindia