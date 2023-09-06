Enhancing Cancer Survival: The Power of Yoga and Walking

Walking for 30 minutes a day and performing yoga can help cancer survivors increase their chances of survival and lessen the danger of the disease spreading elsewhere, according to a new study.



The University of Rochester Medical Centre's study included over 500 cancer patients from across the United States, with an average age of 56. They had all been treated for the condition between two months and five years before.



75-Minutes of Yoga a Day, can Keep Cancer at Bay

Patients were instructed to practice yoga or attend health education workshops for a month as part of the trial. In addition, the two groups were required to attend 75-minute sessions twice a week for four weeks.