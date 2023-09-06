Enhancing Cancer Survival: The Power of Yoga and Walking

- Cancer survivors who engaged in 30 minutes of walking and regular yoga sessions experienced improved chances of survival and reduced risk of cancer spread
- Yoga practice led to significantly lower levels of pro-inflammatory markers in the participants' blood, indicating a reduction in inflammation among cancer survivors
- Prescribing yoga to cancer patients can help reduce chronic toxicity burden, lower the risk of progression, recurrence, and second cancers, and enhance overall well-being and quality of life
Walking for 30 minutes a day and performing yoga can help cancer survivors increase their chances of survival and lessen the danger of the disease spreading elsewhere, according to a new study.
The University of Rochester Medical Centre's study included over 500 cancer patients from across the United States, with an average age of 56. They had all been treated for the condition between two months and five years before.
75-Minutes of Yoga a Day, can Keep Cancer at BayPatients were instructed to practice yoga or attend health education workshops for a month as part of the trial. In addition, the two groups were required to attend 75-minute sessions twice a week for four weeks.
Following the conclusion of the trial, the subjects underwent a battery of blood tests. The findings revealed that those who practiced yoga had "significantly lower levels of pro-inflammatory markers" than the other group.
"Clinicians should consider prescribing yoga for survivors experiencing inflammation, which may lead to a high chronic toxicity burden and increased risk of progression, recurrence, and second cancers," they added.
Prescribing Yoga and Wellness for Cancer PatientsMeanwhile, Karen Mustian, the lead researcher, stated that she was urging doctors to suggest yoga as an option to their cancer patients.
"In the last 20 years, we've moved beyond asking the question, should we be encouraging things like traditional exercise yoga, tai chi for patients? The answer is yes," said Mustian.
Researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Centre discovered that home-based exercise prescriptions can enhance outcomes in cancer patients in another trial. This time, 100 and 73 patients aged 60 and up were included in the research and divided into two groups: yoga and health education classes.
Yoga was found to assist reduce fatigue and maintain quality of life. Based on the findings, the researchers concluded that yoga was a game changer and that doctors needed to overcome their preconceived assumptions about the ancient Indian practice (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Motivations for Adopting and Maintaining a Yoga Practice: A National Cross-Sectional Survey
Go to source).
Although it has yet to be peer-reviewed, the study found that "taking it easy" when unwell was not as effective as previously thought.
Reference :
- Motivations for Adopting and Maintaining a Yoga Practice: A National Cross-Sectional Survey - (https:pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31460773/)
Source: Medindia
Advertisement