Eat These Foods If You’re Feeling Down

When you're going through a rough patch, it can be tempting to resort to food. When we think of feel-good foods, we usually think of sweet, high-calorie snacks. This might be counter -productive because these foods are linked to feeling low. It is important to note that mood can be influenced by many factors, such as stress, environment, poor sleep, genetics, mood disorders, and nutritional deficiencies. Nonetheless, there are some healthy foods that have been demonstrated to help overall brain health as well as specific forms of mood disorders.
Foods That Make you Happy
Bananas
Bananas can help turn a frown upside down. They are high in vitamin B6, which helps synthesize feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. One banana (136 grams) provides 16 grams of sugar and 3.5 grams of fiber. When paired with fiber, sugar is released slowly into the bloodstream, stabilizing blood sugar levels and better mood control. Blood sugar levels that are too low may lead to irritability and mood swings. Bananas are also a good source of prebiotics, a type of fiber that helps feed healthy bacteria in the gut. A heathy gut microbiome is associated with lower rates of mood disorders (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Current Understanding of Gut Microbiota in Mood Disorders: An Update of Human Studies
Go to source).
Dark Chocolate
Chocolate is rich in many mood-boosting compounds. It may release feel-good compounds, such as caffeine, theobromine, and N-acylethanolamine that have been linked to improved mood. It is high in flavonoids, which have been shown to increase blood flow to the brain, reduce inflammation, and boost brain health, all of which can support mood regulation. Chocolate also has a high hedonic rating, meaning that its pleasurable taste, texture, and smell may also promote good mood. Opting for the right type of chocolate is important. Milk chocolate contains added ingredients like sugar and fat. The best choice would be dark chocolate (of 70% or more cocoa solids) which is higher in flavonoids and lower in added sugar (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Mood state effects of chocolate
Go to source).
Avocado
Avocados are packed with nutrients including choline, which the body uses to regulate the nervous system and mood. A recent study found that the healthy fats in avocados are associated with decreased anxiety in women. Another excuse to consume more avocados is that they are rich in vitamin B, which has been linked to lower stress levels (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Higher dietary fat quality is associated with lower anxiety score in women: a cross-sectional study
Go to source).
Coconut
Coconut is loaded with medium-chain triglycerides, which can help boost your energy. Another reason coconut is considered mood food is that a 2017 animal study found that coconut milk may reduce anxiety. More research is needed to fully understand the link between anxiety and coconut in humans (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Evaluation of Effect of Coconut Milk on Anxiety
Go to source).
Coffee
Coffee is making people happy, one sip at a time. Research has suggested that coffee consumption is significantly associated with decreased risk of depression and can significantly improve the subjects' mood compared to those who ingested a placebo drink (5✔ ✔Trusted Source
Coffee and caffeine consumption and depression: A meta-analysis of observational studies
Go to source).
Berries
Move over sugary foods, fruits and vegetables are linked to improved mental health, according to a recent study. Berries, in particular, are rich in antioxidants, also known as flavonoids, which may reduce depressive symptoms. Studies have also linked blueberry intake with slower cognitive decline that's associated with aging (6✔ ✔Trusted Source
Fruit and vegetable consumption and risk of depression: accumulative evidence from an updated systematic review and meta-analysis of epidemiological studies
Go to source).
Fermented foods
Fermented foods like sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir, kombucha and yogurt help you maintain a healthy gut and may also help improve your mood. The fermentation process creates probiotics, which support healthy gut bacteria. About 90% of serotonin produced by your body is created from gut cells. So, eating fermented foods promotes better serotonin production (7✔ ✔Trusted Source
Serotonin helps gut microbes thrive
Go to source).
Mushrooms
Mushrooms are packed with Vitamin D which has been linked to antidepressant qualities and may boost your mood. Mushrooms are the only non-animal-derived food source with a substantial amount of Vitamin D that's bioavailable (the body can easily absorb it); making it an excellent vegan or vegetarian option (8✔ ✔Trusted Source
The effect of vitamin D3 deficiency on the severity of depressive symptoms. Overview of current research
Go to source).
Oats
Oats are an excellent source of fiber, providing 8 grams in a single raw cup (81 grams). Fiber helps for a gradual release of sugar into the bloodstream to keep energy levels stable. In a study, those who ate 1.5-6 grams of fiber at breakfast reported better mood and energy levels. This was attributed to more stable blood sugar levels, which is important for controlling mood swings and irritability (9✔ ✔Trusted Source
The effect of the interaction between glucose tolerance and breakfasts varying in carbohydrate and fibre on mood and cognition
Go to source).
Beans and Lentils
Beans and lentils are high in fiber and protein. They also contain Vitamin B which helps improve mood by increasing levels of neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine, norepinephrine, and gamma aminobutyric acid (GABA), all of which are important for regulating mood (10✔ ✔Trusted Source
Lentils, mature seeds, cooked, boiled, without salt
Go to source).
They are also rich in zinc, magnesium, selenium, and non-heme iron, which may likewise help in elevating the mood (11✔ ✔Trusted Source
Vitamins, minerals, and mood
Go to source).
