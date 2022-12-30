How to Beat Burnout

Ways to Recover from Burnout

Learning Triggers Which do not Allow you to Detach from Work

Creating an Optimal Environment for Recovery

Replace Work with a Fun Activity

Choose Activities That Require High Effort

Take Rest

Practices Intentional Recovery

Get Help if Required

Unwinding and recovering from everyday work is important for sustaining employees' well-being, motivation, and job performance.Switching off notifications from your work phone or laptop temporarily can help. Try not to carry your laptop and work phone everywhere with you.Create a distraction-free zone. During your free time, keep work-related items out of sight. If you want to relax, close the door to your home office, travel somewhere, even if it is an hour away, or go for a walk-in nature. Spending more time outside in the sun or in rooms with good natural light can help you recharge.Reading, running, or cooking allow you to completely focus or stay in flow and mentally disconnect from work. If you are doing something you do not genuinely enjoy just to share it with someone, you may not feel fully engaged and may return to thinking about work. Make an effort to select something special for yourself.While it may appear that relaxing, watching TV, or other 'passive' or 'low-effort' activities are the best for recovery, research indicates that more active activities can be even more effective. Pursuing a hobby that requires effort or mastery, such as learning a new language or skill, allows you to stay in flow for longer periods of time, replenish depleted resources, and have an optimal experience away from work. It's also a good reminder that having fun isn't limited to work.Take mental, spiritual, emotional, social, sensory, physical and creative rest.Learn a system that allows you to reset. Meditation and mindfulness are activities that can be used at work as well. It takes time to get used to and enjoy them, so you won't be able to start any of them during a stressful period. However, having several days off may be the ideal time to begin a new practice. It will then be easier to continue doing it for 10 minutes every day during your workday.Do not be ashamed to seek help from a professional if required. There is nothing wrong in seeking help if you are feeling anxious or depressed about work. A professional can help you and might be the best if nothing else works out.Effectively recovering from periods of stress positively impacts your emotions, moods, energy, performance, and relationships. So, don't think of it as a waste of time but as a long-term investment in you.Source: Medindia