How to Beat Burnout

- Job burnout is a state of physical or emotional exhaustion that also involves a sense of reduced accomplishment and loss of personal identity
- Keeping your work phone away, creating a work-free environment, meditation, engaging in activities like cooking, going for walks can help with burnout
- If all else fails, talking to a professional can help you recover from burnout
Burnout has reached new heights in recent years. Burnout is a psychological syndrome emerging as a prolonged response to chronic interpersonal stressors on the job. The three key dimensions of this response are an overwhelming exhaustion, feelings of cynicism and detachment from the job, and a sense of ineffectiveness and lack of accomplishment.
It's often correlated with anxiety and depression and predicts other mental health challenges. The challenge in reducing burnout or addressing it before it worsens is that when individuals are most in need of recovery, they are least likely to engage in recovery activities. This is because they are already overwhelmed and trapped in a vicious cycle that prevents them from changing their behaviors or seeking help (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Recovery from Work: Advancing the Field Toward the Future
Go to source).
One of the main causes of burnout is toxic work culture. This happens when an employee feels unvalued and psychologically unsafe. It is also crucial to learn what increases the likelihood of having burnout symptoms and practice recovery.
Ways to Recover from Burnout
Learning Triggers Which do not Allow you to Detach from Work
Switching off notifications from your work phone or laptop temporarily can help. Try not to carry your laptop and work phone everywhere with you.
Creating an Optimal Environment for Recovery
Create a distraction-free zone. During your free time, keep work-related items out of sight. If you want to relax, close the door to your home office, travel somewhere, even if it is an hour away, or go for a walk-in nature. Spending more time outside in the sun or in rooms with good natural light can help you recharge.
Replace Work with a Fun Activity
Reading, running, or cooking allow you to completely focus or stay in flow and mentally disconnect from work. If you are doing something you do not genuinely enjoy just to share it with someone, you may not feel fully engaged and may return to thinking about work. Make an effort to select something special for yourself.
Choose Activities That Require High Effort
While it may appear that relaxing, watching TV, or other 'passive' or 'low-effort' activities are the best for recovery, research indicates that more active activities can be even more effective. Pursuing a hobby that requires effort or mastery, such as learning a new language or skill, allows you to stay in flow for longer periods of time, replenish depleted resources, and have an optimal experience away from work. It's also a good reminder that having fun isn't limited to work.
Take Rest
Take mental, spiritual, emotional, social, sensory, physical and creative rest.
Practices Intentional Recovery
Learn a system that allows you to reset. Meditation and mindfulness are activities that can be used at work as well. It takes time to get used to and enjoy them, so you won't be able to start any of them during a stressful period. However, having several days off may be the ideal time to begin a new practice. It will then be easier to continue doing it for 10 minutes every day during your workday.
Get Help if Required
Do not be ashamed to seek help from a professional if required. There is nothing wrong in seeking help if you are feeling anxious or depressed about work. A professional can help you and might be the best if nothing else works out.
Effectively recovering from periods of stress positively impacts your emotions, moods, energy, performance, and relationships. So, don't think of it as a waste of time but as a long-term investment in you.
