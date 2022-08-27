Ultra-Processed Foods: Major Culprit Behind Mental Health Symptoms

Advertisement

Why are Ultra-Processed Foods Unhealthy?

Reference:

They measured mild depression, number of mental unhealthy days and number of anxious days in 10,359 adults 18 and older from the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.Results of the study, published in the journal, showed that individuals who consumed the most ultra-processed foods as compared with those who consumed the least amount had statistically significant increases in the adverse mental health symptoms of mild depression, "mentally unhealthy days" and "anxious days." They also had significantly lower rates of reporting zero "mentally unhealthy days" and zero "anxious days." Findings from this study are generalizable to the entire U.S. as well as other Western countries with similar ultra-processed food intakes."The ultra-processing of food depletes its nutritional value and also increases the number of calories, as ultra-processed foods tend to be high in added sugar, saturated fat and salt, while low in protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals," said Eric Hecht, M.D., Ph.D., corresponding author and an affiliate associate professor in FAU's Schmidt College of Medicine."More than 70 percent of packaged foods in the U.S. are classified as ultra-processed food and represent about 60 percent of all calories consumed by Americans. Given the magnitude of exposure to and effects of ultra-processed food consumption, our study has significant clinical and public health implications."Researchers used the NOVA food classification for the study, which is a widely used system recently adopted by the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations. NOVA considers the nature, extent and purpose of food processing in order to categorize foods and beverages into four groups: unprocessed or minimally processed foods, processed culinary ingredients, processed foods and ultra-processed foods."Data from this study add important and relevant information to a growing body of evidence concerning the adverse effects of ultra-processed consumption on mental health symptoms," said Charles H. Hennekens, M.D., Dr.PH, co-author, the first Sir Richard Doll Professor of Medicine, and senior academic advisor, FAU Schmidt College of Medicine. "Analytic epidemiologic research is needed to test the many hypotheses formulated from these descriptive data."According to the National Institute of Mental Health,. Mental illnesses, including depression and anxiety, are leading causes of morbidity, disability and mortality.1. Cross-sectional examination of ultra-processed food consumption and adverse mental health symptoms -(http://dx.doi.org/10.1017/S1368980022001586)Source: Eurekalert