Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, April 30). Age is Just a Number: Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez, 60-Year-Old Miss Universe . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 30, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/age-is-just-a-number-alejandra-marisa-rodriguez-60-year-old-miss-universe-215578-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "Age is Just a Number: Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez, 60-Year-Old Miss Universe". Medindia. Apr 30, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/age-is-just-a-number-alejandra-marisa-rodriguez-60-year-old-miss-universe-215578-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "Age is Just a Number: Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez, 60-Year-Old Miss Universe". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/age-is-just-a-number-alejandra-marisa-rodriguez-60-year-old-miss-universe-215578-1.htm. (accessed Apr 30, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. Age is Just a Number: Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez, 60-Year-Old Miss Universe. Medindia, viewed Apr 30, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/age-is-just-a-number-alejandra-marisa-rodriguez-60-year-old-miss-universe-215578-1.htm.