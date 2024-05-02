Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, May 02). Keeping Kids Safe and Healthy During Summer Vacation: Tips for Parents . Medindia. Retrieved on May 02, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/keeping-kids-safe-and-healthy-during-summer-vacation-tips-for-parents-215604-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "Keeping Kids Safe and Healthy During Summer Vacation: Tips for Parents". Medindia. May 02, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/keeping-kids-safe-and-healthy-during-summer-vacation-tips-for-parents-215604-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "Keeping Kids Safe and Healthy During Summer Vacation: Tips for Parents". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/keeping-kids-safe-and-healthy-during-summer-vacation-tips-for-parents-215604-1.htm. (accessed May 02, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. Keeping Kids Safe and Healthy During Summer Vacation: Tips for Parents. Medindia, viewed May 02, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/keeping-kids-safe-and-healthy-during-summer-vacation-tips-for-parents-215604-1.htm.