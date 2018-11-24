Life expectancy among the people of the poor community has decreased, they have been found to die ten years earlier now, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Lancet Public Health.

Lifespan Expectancy Among Poor People in the UK Has Reached a New Low: Study

The gap between the life expectancy of the richest and poorest sectors of society in England is increasing, according to new research from Imperial College London.The research also reveals that the life expectancy of England's poorest women has fallen since 2011, in what researchers say is a "deeply worrying" trend.The study, funded by the Wellcome Trust, analyzed Office for National Statistics data on all deaths recorded in England between 2001 and 2016 - 7.65 million deaths in total.The results revealed theThe life expectancy of women in the most deprived communities in 2016 was 78.8 years, compared to 86.7 years in the most affluent group. For men, the life expectancy was 74.0 years among the poorest, compared to 83.8 years among the richest.The results also revealed that the life expectancy of women in the poorest sectors of society has dropped by 0.24 years since 2011.Professor Majid Ezzati, senior author of the research from Imperial's School of Public Health, said: ""We currently have a perfect storm of factors that can impact on health, and that are leading to poor people dying younger. Working income has stagnated, and benefits have been cut, forcing many working families to use food banks. The price of healthy foods like fresh fruit and vegetables has increased relative to unhealthy, processed food, putting them out of the reach of the poorest."He added: "The funding squeeze for health and cuts to local government services since 2010 have also had a significant impact on the most deprived communities, leading to treatable diseases such as cancer being diagnosed too late, or people dying sooner from conditions like dementia."The research team also analyzed the illnesses that contributed to the widening life expectancy gap. Although they found that people in the poorest sectors died at a higher rate from all illnesses, a number of diseases showed a particularly stark difference between rich and poor.The diseases that led to a particularly large loss of longevity in the poor compared to the rich were newborn deaths and children's diseases, respiratory diseases, heart disease, lung and digestive cancers, and dementia."This study suggests the poor in England are dying from diseases that can be prevented and treated," said Professor Ezzati. "."The team conducted their analysis by using information on the where each death occurred, which was matched to small areas of England known as lower super output areas by the Office of National Statistics. These lower super output areas, which each have a population of around 1,500 people, are given a score of deprivation from the Office of National Statistics (called an Index of Multiple Deprivation). The research team points out this means the comparisons are based on a community's deprivation and affluence, and not that of individuals.Source: Eurekalert