Late-Life Depression and Memory Loss Linked to Shorter DNA Sequences

Telomere length (TL) has been reported to be associated with depression and cognitive impairment in the elderly, according to a new study that assessed the relationship between telomere shortening and early subjective depressive symptoms and cognitive complaints in older adults. The findings are published in the journal Aging.



Early detection of depression and cognitive impairment is important to delay disease progression. Therefore, in this new study, researchers aimed to identify whether TL is associated with early subjective depressive symptoms and cognitive complaints among healthy elderly subjects.



Telomere Shortening: Potential Marker of Depression and Cognitive Decline

Telomeres are structures at the extremity of chromosomes that prevents genomic instability, and their shortening seems to be a hallmark of cellular aging. Past studies have shown contradictory results of telomere length (TL) in major depression, and are a few studies in late-life depression (LLD).