About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Late-Life Depression and Memory Loss Linked to Shorter DNA Sequences

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on March 3, 2023 at 10:34 PM
Font : A-A+

Late-Life Depression and Memory Loss Linked to Shorter DNA Sequences

Telomere length (TL) has been reported to be associated with depression and cognitive impairment in the elderly, according to a new study that assessed the relationship between telomere shortening and early subjective depressive symptoms and cognitive complaints in older adults. The findings are published in the journal Aging.

Early detection of depression and cognitive impairment is important to delay disease progression. Therefore, in this new study, researchers aimed to identify whether TL is associated with early subjective depressive symptoms and cognitive complaints among healthy elderly subjects.

Telomere Shortening: Potential Marker of Depression and Cognitive Decline

Telomeres are structures at the extremity of chromosomes that prevents genomic instability, and their shortening seems to be a hallmark of cellular aging. Past studies have shown contradictory results of telomere length (TL) in major depression, and are a few studies in late-life depression (LLD).

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Directing the Course to Healthy Aging

Directing the Course to Healthy Aging


An understanding of the rise in the aging population over the years and the need for attention to improve their welfare.
Advertisement


This explores the association between TL as a molecular marker of aging and diagnosis of LLD, the severity of depressive symptoms, and cognitive performance in older adults.

Several hypotheses have been proposed to explain the emergence of a prematurely aged phenotype in late-life depression, such as glucocorticoid cascade dysregulation, increased allostatic load, and telomere shortening.
Could Aging be Considered a Disease?

Could Aging be Considered a Disease?


Aging is often a risk factor for disease, but could aging itself be considered a disease?
Advertisement

This study was a randomized controlled trial (RCT) based on the measurement of the questionnaire and physical activity scores and blood sample analyses were performed at baseline and after six months of follow-up in all study participants.

Linear regression analyses were performed to identify whether early subjective depressive symptoms, cognitive complaints, and several blood biomarkers are associated with TL.

Altogether, 137 relatively healthy elderly individuals (60-79 years old) were enrolled in this prospective RCT. The team observed an approximate decrease of 0.06 and 0.11−0.14 kbps of TL per one-point increase in the geriatric depression scale and cognitive complaint interview scores, respectively, at baseline and after six months of follow-up.

They also found an approximate decrease of 0.08−0.09 kbps of TL per one-point increase in interleukin (IL)-6 levels at baseline and after six months of follow-up.

They showed that both early subjective depressive symptoms and cognitive complaints in relatively healthy elderly individuals were associated with a relatively shorter TL in the randomized controlled prospective study.

In addition, a shorter TL was associated with increased IL-6 levels in our study participants. These findings make researchers believe that IL-6, an inflammatory cytokine, plays an important role in the relationship of shortening TL with early subjective depressive mood and cognitive complaints.

Although the results will need to be verified through a large-scale RCT in the future, they believe that these findings will help prevent and treat depression and cognitive impairment in the healthy elderly.



Source: Eurekalert
Drink Enough Water to Prevent Aging

Drink Enough Water to Prevent Aging


Low fluid intake is the most prevalent cause of increased serum sodium. Staying hydrated may reduce the aging process and prevent or delay chronic disease.
Advertisement

Anti-Aging Property is Not Just in Cream but also in Genes

Anti-Aging Property is Not Just in Cream but also in Genes


An anti-aging gene has been found to reduce heart age by ten years
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the ...
Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like ...
Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during the ...
Depression

Depression

Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the ...
DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity ...
Epigenetics

Epigenetics

In the recent years ‘epigenetics’ represents inheritable changes in gene expression that do not include DNA ...
Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory ...
Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. ...

Latest Senior Health News

Fracture Risk Lower Among Older Wheelchair Users

Fracture Risk Lower Among Older Wheelchair Users

A new study has found that being a frail elderly person and using a wheelchair involves a substantially decreased risk of fractures.
Making Old Blood Young Again Slows Down Aging

Making Old Blood Young Again Slows Down Aging

Could We Slow Aging by Rejuvenating Old Blood Stem Cells? Drugs used for arthritis may overturn aging effects on the blood system in mice.
Living Near a 'Food Swamp' may Up Stroke Risk in Older People

Living Near a 'Food Swamp' may Up Stroke Risk in Older People

Is living near a food swamp bad for health? Yes, living near dense fast food and unhealthy food environments can put people over 50's at a higher risk of stroke.
Healthy Lifestyle Slows Down Dementia Risk in Older Adults

Healthy Lifestyle Slows Down Dementia Risk in Older Adults

Why healthy lifestyle is important for the elderly? Healthy lifestyle factors are associated with slower memory loss and a lower risk of dementia in elderly people.
Fight Parkinson's Disease With New Ocean-Based Molecule

Fight Parkinson's Disease With New Ocean-Based Molecule

Creating a synthetic version of a small molecule found in a recently discovered sea sponge that appears to have therapeutic benefits for Parkinson's disease.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Late-Life Depression and Memory Loss Linked to Shorter DNA Sequences Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests