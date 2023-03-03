About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Stress Gene Dysregulation Identified in Kids After Injury from Abuse

by Adeline Dorcas on March 3, 2023 at 6:49 PM
Stress gene dysregulation was found in babies and young children after injury from abuse, reports a new study.

Epigenetic changes in the regulation of a key gene in the body's stress response system were detected in babies and young children with abusive injuries, as opposed to accidental, according to a pilot study published in the journal Pediatric Research.

Abuse Related Injury More Likely When Kid is with Male Caregiver: Study


In the vast majority of child abuse, neglect cases, a male caregiver was responsible compared to a female caregiver, finds a new study.
The epigenome influences levels of gene expression in response to the physical, social and emotional environment, without altering the DNA sequence. Multiple studies in adults have found that traumatic and adverse childhood experiences are associated with epigenetic alterations in the FKBP5 gene, an important regulator of stress response.

Epigenetic Alterations in the FKBP5 Gene

This study is the first to find epigenetic changes in the FKBP5 gene at the time of diagnosis in cases of abuse, regardless of injury severity, socioeconomic status, or psychosocial risk factors.

"The epigenetic differences we found in young children who suffered injuries from abuse were striking and may reflect prolonged toxic stress from living in a truly dangerous environment," said senior author Mary Clyde Pierce, MD, Emergency Medicine physician at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
Only One Out Of Five Child Abuse Victims Gets Treated: Study

Only One Out Of Five Child Abuse Victims Gets Treated: Study


In England and Wales, one in five children is severely injured due to child abuse.
"Unfortunately, the story doesn't end there. Unmitigated stress is linked to adverse health outcomes in adulthood and survivors of childhood abuse experience higher rates of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, as well as mental health problems."

In the United States, child abuse affects over 650,000 children each year.

The study included 82 acutely injured children younger than 4 years old. An expert panel classified the injuries as abusive, accidental, or indeterminate. Cheek swabs and blood samples were gathered to measure DNA methylation of the FKBP5 gene (a chemical change that regulates gene activity).

Dr. Pierce and colleagues found that children with abusive injuries had lower methylation of the FKBP5 gene promoter area, which typically correlates with increased gene expression.

How to Prevent Epigenetic Changes in the Stress System?

"The dysregulation of the stress gene we observed at diagnosis suggests that the biological response to abuse starts very early," said Dr. Pierce. "It is possible, however, that early interventions could reverse the epigenetic alterations in the stress system. More research is needed to confirm our findings and potentially identify an epigenetic signature to see if interventions are working."

Source: Eurekalert
Gene Changes Associated With Motivation to Drink Alcohol Identified

Gene Changes Associated With Motivation to Drink Alcohol Identified


There is a relationship between binge or heavy alcohol drinking and DNA methylation and changes in POMC and PER2genes.
