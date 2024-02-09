About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Lack of Exercise Fails to Counter Cardio Risks from Sugary Drinks

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 9 2024 12:02 AM

Lack of Exercise Fails to Counter Cardio Risks from Sugary Drinks
Despite the protective effect of the recommended 150 minutes of weekly physical activity against cardiovascular disease, it falls short in offsetting the negative impact of sugar-sweetened beverages.
Sugar-sweetened beverages are the largest source of added sugars in the North American diet. Their consumption is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, the world’s leading cause of death.

Benefits of Aerobic Exercises
Benefits of Aerobic Exercises
Aerobics is a physical exercise that includes activities like dance, cycling, running, stretching and many more. Aerobic exercise can benefit your health in many ways.
“The marketing strategies for these drinks often show active people drinking these beverages. It suggests that sugary drink consumption has no negative effects on health if you’re physically active. Our research aimed to assess this hypothesis,” says Drouin-Chartier. For the study, the scientists used two cohorts totalling around 100,000 adults, followed for about 30 years.

Biweekly Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Intake Tied to Cardiovascular Risk

The frequency of consumption considered in the study—twice a week—is relatively low but still is significantly associated with cardiovascular disease risk. With daily consumption, the risk of cardiovascular disease is even higher.

For this reason, Drouin-Chartier underlines the importance of targeting the omnipresence of sugar-sweetened beverages in the food environment. This category includes soft and carbonated drinks (with or without caffeine), lemonade, and fruit cocktails. The study did not specifically consider energy drinks, but they also tend to be sugar-sweetened.

For artificially sweetened drinks, often presented as an alternative solution to sugar-sweetened beverages, their consumption was not associated with higher risk of cardiovascular diseases. “Replacing sugar-sweetened beverages by diet drinks is good, because it reduces the amount of sugar. But the best drink option remains water,” explains Drouin-Chartier.

Target Heart Rate During Exercise
Target Heart Rate During Exercise
Embarking on a fitness regime? Find out what your safe heart rate zone while exercising.
“Our findings provide further support for public health recommendations and policies to limit people’s intake of sugar-sweetened beverages, as well as to encourage people to meet and maintain adequate physical activity levels,” added lead author Lorena Pacheco, a research scientist in the Department of Nutrition at Harvard Chan School.
110 Foods That are Unlikely to Spike Your Blood Sugar
110 Foods That are Unlikely to Spike Your Blood Sugar
Maintaining optimal blood sugar levels is the goal in diabetes management. Plating the right foods can befriend the glucometer and prevent blood sugar spikes.
Foods that Can Save Your Heart
Foods that Can Save Your Heart
Do you enjoy a glass of wine with your meal? If so it's good news for your heart!

Recommended Readings
Latest Heart Disease News
View All
Advertisement

open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
X