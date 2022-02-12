Lab-grown Human Tissue Model to Study Gastroesophageal Cancer

A laboratory-grown, three-dimensional "organoid" model derived from human tissue is designed to study how the early stages of cancer develop at the gastroesophageal junction (GEJ), the point where the digestive system's food tube meets the stomach.



Gastroesophageal Cancer: Facts and Figures

Gastric Organoids

According to the American Cancer Society, gastroesophageal cancers claim more than a million lives every year worldwide, with rates of GEJ cancer increasing more than twofold in recent decades, from 500,000 to 1 million new cases annually. Acid reflux, smoking, and Helicobacter pylori bacterial infection of the stomach are well-established risk factors for tumors of the esophagus and stomach. But experts say it's been difficult to show how cancer begins at the junction of the stomach and the esophagus, in part due to a lack of biologically relevant GEJ-specific early disease models for research."Because we don't have a unique model that distinguishes GEJ tumors, gastroesophageal cancers often are classified as either esophageal cancer or gastric cancer — not GEJ cancer," says gastroenterologist Stephen Meltzer, M.D., the Harry and Betty Myerberg/Thomas R. Hendrix and American Cancer Society Clinical Research Professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and corresponding author of the study. "Our model not only helps identify crucial changes happening during tumor growth at the GEJ, but also establishes a strategy for future studies to help understand tumors of other organs."