Kitchen Cabinets can Emit Cancer-causing Chemicals

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 20, 2018 at 2:45 AM Cancer News
Some kitchen cabinets emit polychlorinated biphenyl compounds (PCBs) that are known to cause cancer, revealed study published in ACS' journal Environmental Science & Technology.
As a group, PCBs are classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer as known human carcinogens, and their manufacture was banned in the U.S. in 1979. But because of the tendency of these chemicals to stick around in the environment and their inadvertent production as manufacturing byproducts, PCBs can still be found in offices and schools. Keri C. Hornbuckle and colleagues at the University of Iowa College of Engineering wanted to determine how much and what types of PCBs are present in and around residences.

The researchers measured the concentrations of PCBs using polyurethane-equipped passive air samplers (PUF-PAS) for a 6-week interval from August 22, 2017, to October 2, 2017, inside and outside 16 homes in Iowa. They found neurotoxic PCB-47 and PCB-51, as well as PCB-68, at much higher levels than expected. The concentrations seemed to be dependent on the year the house was built, with higher levels in more recent years. After testing the emissions coming from a variety of household items, including the stove, floor and walls, the researchers found the PCBs wafting off the finished kitchen cabinetry. The researchers suspect that the substances come from the decomposition of 2,4-dichlorobenzoyl peroxide, a common ingredient in modern cabinet sealants. This finding brings to light a previously unknown source of a toxic chemical in the home.

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Cancer

Quiz on Cancer

Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...

PCB Exposure In Childhood Lowers Immune Response to Vaccination

PCB Exposure In Childhood Lowers Immune Response to Vaccination

Children exposed to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) early in life demonstrate a diminished immune response to vaccinations, suggests a new study.

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

Foods that Fight Cancer

Foods that Fight Cancer

A plateful of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and legumes is the best diet to fight most types of cancer. Avoid meat and saturated fats.

Loading...