medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Key Role in Hair Regeneration Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 2, 2019 at 9:52 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Lymphatic system was found to play an important role in hair regeneration, said new research in Science, led by Elaine Fuchs, the Rebecca C. Lancefield Professor.
Key Role in Hair Regeneration Identified
Key Role in Hair Regeneration Identified

Given the amount of wear and tear it's subjected to on a daily basis, the skin has a phenomenal ability to replenish itself. Spread throughout it are small reservoirs of stem cells, nested within supportive microenvironments called niches, which keep a tight rein on this repair process. Too much tissue might cause problems like cancer, while too little might accelerate aging.

Show Full Article


Until now, scientists were uncertain whether the stem cells themselves could instruct other stem cells to form new skin by reshaping their niche. But indicates that stem cells can indeed influence tissue regeneration.

The researchers also discovered a new component of the niche: a specialized type of vessel called lymphatic capillaries, which transport immune cells and drain excess fluids and toxins from tissues. These capillaries form an intimate network around the stem cell niche within each hair follicle, the study showed, thereby interconnecting all its niches.

"By turning the skin completely transparent," says postdoctoral fellow Shiri Gur-Cohen, "we were able to reveal the complex architecture of this network of tubes."

Hair-follicle stem cells control the behavior of lymphatic capillaries by secreting molecules that act as an on-off switch for drainage, the scientists found, enabling them to control the composition of fluids and cells in the surrounding locale and ultimately synchronize regeneration across the tissue.

"The involvement of the lymphatic system in this process is a new concept," says Fuchs, "and might potentially provide new therapeutic targets for lymph-related conditions such as wound-healing defects and hair loss."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Surprising Relationship between Scalp Tattoos and Baldness

What's a scalp tattoo? Is it a cure for baldness in both men and women? Is it safe? Read on to get answers to all your questions on scalp tattoo.

Bioluminescence Imaging for Hair Regeneration

Recent study shows how stem cell research for the development of new hair follicles can be monitored using bioluminescence imaging.

Electric Technology can Help Reverse Baldness

Low-frequency electric pulses could be the solution to reactivate hair production, and reverse baldness, reveals a new study.

Causes of Hair Loss

Worried about your hair loss? Before you leap into a course of treatment, look at what might be causing your hair to fall.

Curry Leaves Health Benefits

Curry leaves are an excellent source of several vital nutrients. Curry leaf can be used in cooking with ease. Health benefits of curry leaves are many and it is good to consume them every day.

Hair Analysis

Labs now offer hair analysis to diagnose diseases, deficiencies, or drug abuse. But how reliable is hair analysis? It is used also to even catch criminals.

Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments

Worried about your balding head? Here are a few of the latest treatments for hair loss and thinning.

Hair Loss in Men

A few men are only in their twenties when they begin to lose hair, but by the time men reach their fifties, more than 50% of them have what doctors would call ‘significant hair loss’.

Hair Loss in Women

Hair loss or Alopecia can be emotionally devastating to women but understanding reasons behind hair loss can help in prevention and treatment of hair loss.

Hair Replacement for Men

Balding men can use hair replacement systems or go for hair replacement surgery to get hair indistinguishable from their natural hair.

Hair Replacement for Women

There are more hair replacement options for women today than there have ever been in history: medical hair replacement with drugs, hair replacement surgery, and artificial hair replacement with hair systems.

Hair Restoration

Surgical and medical hair restoration can help really ‘restore’ all the hair you have lost.

Silicone Hair Treatment

Silicone hair treatment results in lustrous, detangled hair, provides thermal protection against heat styling techniques, and retains moisture. Silicones are water-soluble or water-insoluble.

More News on:

Causes of Hair LossHair Loss and Thinning - The Latest TreatmentsHair Loss in WomenHair Loss in MenHair AnalysisHair RestorationHair Replacement for WomenHair Replacement for MenSilicone Hair TreatmentCurry Leaves Health Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Breasts - Structures and Types

Status of Online Medical Consultation in India Has Regulatory Issues

Bimalleolar Fracture / Broken Ankle
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive