Kerala Achieves Highest Annual Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

by Iswarya on  October 31, 2018 at 9:49 AM
Kerala achieves the highest annual decline in infant mortality rate followed by Mizoram and Karnataka, states the Health Ministry.
Kerala Achieves Highest Annual Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Union Health Minister J.P Nadda on Tuesday inaugurated the 5th National Summit on "Good and Replicable Practices and Innovations in Public Health Care Systems in India" being held in Assam and also released a report 'Healthy States, Progressive India' which ranks states and UTs on improvements in common health meters.

West Bengal was declared the best state in Family Planning category while Chattisgarh and Rajasthan were ranked second and third respectively.

Himachal Pradesh again was ranked the best state for the highest annual decline in Under 5 Mortality followed by both Assam and Jharkhand in second position and Gujarat and Kerala in the third rank.

For best performance in Revised National TB Control Program (RNTCP) Andhra Pradesh Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh were declared top states.

Haryana and Himachal Pradesh were ranked as best performance states in National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS).

Speaking at the event, Nadda said the government is focused on promoting innovative approaches.

"The govt believes in cooperative federalism. The Health Ministry stands with the states. While the ownership is that of the states, we are ready to lend all technical and financial support. The essence of co-operative federalism lies not in decentralization alone but also in sharing and learning from each other," he stated.

Source: IANS

