Teenager Survives After a Rare Intestinal Surgery at Delhi Hospital

by Iswarya on  October 31, 2018 at 10:55 AM Hospital News
New lease of life is given to a 16-year-old boy after doctors at Delhi hospital successfully treated him with a rare intestinal disorder.

Utkarsh Jaiswal was suffering from ileal atresia a congenital disorder. He appeared extremely malnourished and showed stunted growth.
His duodenum (first part of the small intestine just below the stomach) was clogged since birth.

Doctors at Max Super Specialty Hospital here performed a complex 10-hour-long surgery by reconstructing one foot-long patch/ part of the small intestine.

"When the patient came to us initially, he complained of severe bloating of stomach and chronic vomiting. His duodenum was clogged since birth which posed hindrance in the digestive system and hence, the doctors bypassed the affected area," said Ashish Vashistha, Director and Head of Department of the hospital.

"Unfortunately, even after four operations in the past elsewhere, the patient was still battling this condition that impacted his growth adversely. Six meters of his intestine was totally constricted, and we had to remove one foot of the intestine while separating the rest, tissue by tissue. The patient is healthy after the operation with no restriction in terms of lifestyle, including diet," Vashistha added.

"Before coming to Max hospital, I was hospitalized for more than 30 times with four (life-saving) surgeries since birth that provided only partial relief. I could not eat and digest food properly which further weakened my body. My repeated bowel constraints were like nightmares that lasted for 16 years. I never thought I will ever be free from this congenital problem and live my life like other normal people," said Utkarsh.

Utkarsh had undergone his first operation within 24 hours of his birth followed by three more operations till the age of 16.

Source: IANS

