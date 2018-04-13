medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

‘Junk DNA’ may Not be Junk After All

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 13, 2018 at 1:13 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

How satellite DNA, considered to be "junk DNA," plays a crucial role in holding the genome together was determined by research teams at the University of Michigan Life Sciences Institute and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.
‘Junk DNA’ may Not be Junk After All
‘Junk DNA’ may Not be Junk After All

Their findings, published in the journal eLife, indicate that this genetic "junk" performs the vital function of ensuring that chromosomes bundle correctly inside the cell's nucleus, which is necessary for cell survival. And this function appears to be conserved across many species.

This pericentromeric satellite DNA consists of a very simple, highly repetitive sequence of genetic code. Although it accounts for a substantial portion of our genome, satellite DNA does not contain instructions for making any specific proteins. What's more, its repetitive nature is thought to make the genome less stable and more susceptible to damage or disease. Until fairly recently, scientists believed this so-called "junk" or "selfish" DNA did not serve any real purpose.

"But we were not quite convinced by the idea that this is just genomic junk," said Yukiko Yamashita, research professor at the LSI and lead author on the study. "If we don't actively need it, and if not having it would give us an advantage, then evolution probably would have gotten rid of it. But that hasn't happened."

Yamashita and her colleagues decided to see what would happen if cells could not use this pericentromeric satellite DNA. Because it exists in long, repetitive sequences, the researchers could not simply mutate or cut the entire satellite DNA out of the genome. Instead, they approached the question through D1, a protein known to bind to satellite DNA.

The researchers removed D1 from the cells of a commonly used model organism, Drosophila melanogaster (fruit flies). And the team quickly noticed that germ cells--the cells that ultimately develop into sperm or eggs--were dying.

Further analysis revealed that the dying cells were forming micro-nuclei, or tiny buds, outside the nucleus that included pieces of the genome. Without the entire genome encapsulated in the nucleus, the cells could not survive.

The researchers believe that the D1 protein binds onto the satellite DNA to pull all of the chromosomes together in the nucleus. If the D1 protein cannot grab the satellite DNA, the cell loses its ability to form a complete nucleus and ultimately dies.

"It's like forming a bouquet," said Yamashita, who is also a professor of cell and developmental biology at the U-M Medical School and an HHMI investigator. "The protein has multiple binding sites, so it can bind onto multiple chromosomes and package them together in one place, preventing individual chromosomes from floating out of the nucleus."

The team conducted similar experiments using mouse cells and found the same results: When they removed a protein that normally binds to mouse satellite DNA, the cells again formed micro-nuclei and did not survive.

The similar findings from both fruit fly and mouse cells lead Yamashita and her colleagues to believe that satellite DNA is essential for cellular survival, not just in model organisms, but across species that embed DNA into the nucleus--including humans.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Microsatellite DNA Analysis Reveals Genetic Change of Malaria Parasite in Korea

Microsatellite DNA Analysis Reveals Genetic Change of Malaria Parasite in Korea

With enormous impact on quality of life, malaria is one of the major infectious diseases transmitted by mosquitos.

Detecting Bacterial Outbreaks Rapidly With a DNA Test

Detecting Bacterial Outbreaks Rapidly With a DNA Test

Legionnaires' disease outbreaks are almost completely preventable, yet preparing for the outbreaks continues to be an afterthought in the US.

Non-coding DNA Mutations can also Drive Cancer

Non-coding DNA Mutations can also Drive Cancer

A trove of previously overlooked genetic mutations play a role in cancer, providing nearly 200 new opportunities for molecularly targeted therapeutics.

Programming DNA to Control Protein Synthesis

Programming DNA to Control Protein Synthesis

New technology that can program DNA strands could lead to the development of new cancer therapies.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hartnup Disease

Hartnup Disease

Hartnup disease, named after the Hartnup family in England is an inherited disorder leading to ...

 Tonsil Stones

Tonsil Stones

Tonsil stones or tonsilloliths are deposits of calcified debris of bacterial cells, lymphocytes, ...

 Cold Intolerance

Cold Intolerance

Cold intolerance causes pain and discomfort to people even in mildly cold, chilly temperatures. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...