medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

Detecting Bacterial Outbreaks Rapidly With a DNA Test

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 12, 2018 at 3:25 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR), a DNA test method has enabled New York City health officials to identify the source of a Legionnaires' disease outbreak within hours of specimen collection. The technique should be considered in all Legionnaires' outbreak investigations, suggests the research team in the Journal of Environmental Health.
Detecting Bacterial Outbreaks Rapidly With a DNA Test
Detecting Bacterial Outbreaks Rapidly With a DNA Test

Their study describes the outbreak response and innovative use of polymerase chain reaction rather than the standard method of bacterial culture, which generally takes five to 10 days for a lab to detect the presence of Legionellabacteria, said co-author Christopher Boyd, who led the city's response to the 2014 Legionnaires' outbreak as then-assistant commissioner of environmental sciences and engineering.

"In an outbreak investigation, the ability to identify and mitigate possible sources of exposure is critical to preventing more people from becoming infected. By using PCR, we were able to mitigate risks days earlier than if we had relied on traditional culture methods," said Boyd, who is now general manager of Building Water Health at NSF International, an independent, not-for-profit public health and safety organization.

"Our approach likely helped prevent more people from getting sick, because we were responding much sooner."

Legionnaires' disease, a severe form of pneumonia that occurs from inhaling water droplets from manmade water systems contaminated with Legionella bacteria, is the leading cause of death from waterborne outbreaks. An estimated 8,000 to 18,000 cases a year in the United States require hospitalization.

With a PCR test, fragments of DNA are run through a machine called a thermocycler, which heats and cools the sample repeatedly to produce multiple copies of these DNA fragments, amplifying them for analysis in just a few hours.

Boyd, who co-authored the study with Isaac Benowitz from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other researchers, said while PCR can confirm the presence of Legionella bacteria in a water sample, it cannot reliably tell whether those bacteria are alive or dead (like a bacterial culture can). Only live Legionella bacteria can make people sick.

But since PCR can be completed in one day, Boyd said the test is a valuable tool during a Legionnaires' disease outbreak. In late 2014, he and his team at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene suspected the outbreak of eight Legionnaires' cases was caused by a building's cooling tower; a PCR water sample from the tower confirmed the presence of Legionella in a single day and the city ordered the cooling tower shut down and disinfected. Days later, results from a bacterial culture of the water came back to show the Legionella bacteria in the cooling tower were, in fact, alive. Further testing showed these bacteria were the cause of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak.

Boyd and his team in New York City would use PCR successfully during a much larger outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in summer 2015 that killed 16 people and sickened more than 100. Another cooling tower was confirmed as the source. The local health department's investigation and response to that outbreak is discussed in another recent study co-authored by Boyd in the journal Public Health Reports.

In addition to PCR testing, Boyd said health departments should have a detailed strategy to deal with Legionnaires' disease outbreaks, including knowing the location of cooling towers. Following the 2015 outbreak, New York City instituted rules for the registration and oversight of all cooling towers.

"Very often in these outbreaks, health officials don't know the source of exposure that is making people sick," Boyd said. "It is critical that public health officials have an inventory of significant sources of risk and detailed response plans to speed the response to an outbreak."

For their part, building owners and managers should have a comprehensive water safety plan for managing pathogens such as Legionella. Boyd and other experts in water safety and public health will discuss these key issues May 9-11 at Legionella Conference 2018 in Baltimore, sponsored by NSF International and the National Science Foundation.

With proper planning and management of building water systems, Legionnaires' disease outbreaks are almost completely preventable, experts say. A recent CDC report, in fact, found that nine in 10 outbreaks can be prevented with more effective water management. But unfortunately, preparing for and managing Legionella in many cases continues to be an afterthought in American society, Boyd said.

"In the United States, we have a very low tolerance for engineered systems to kill people," he said. "We don't allow elevators to fall and we expect fire sprinkler systems to work. So why is it that we continue to accept that failures in the maintenance of engineered water systems are addressed only when public health officials respond to significant increases in Legionnaires' disease cases? There needs to be a paradigm shift among building owners, facility managers and public health officials - these outbreaks are preventable and the trigger for corrective action should no longer be sick and dead people."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Legionnaires' disease

Legionnaires' disease

Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by a type of bacteria. The infection is likely to spread when people inhale tiny water droplets containing the bacteria.

PCR-based Assay Helps Determine If Pancreatic Lesion is Cancerous or Benign

PCR-based Assay Helps Determine If Pancreatic Lesion is Cancerous or Benign

Detection of telomere fusions in pancreatic tumor specimens and cyst fluid will help physicians decide whether to resect or watch.

PCR Approach Helps Reveal the Centromere's Role in Down Syndrome

PCR Approach Helps Reveal the Centromere's Role in Down Syndrome

PCR-based approach to a frontier of the human genome could speed discovery in chromosome-based diseases and birth defects.

Quantitative, PCR-free Detection of MicroRNA for Liver-toxicity Detection

Quantitative, PCR-free Detection of MicroRNA for Liver-toxicity Detection

Quanterix Corporation, has published a proof-of-concept single probe method for detecting microRNA biomarkers associated with liver toxicity.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Epigenetics

Epigenetics

In the recent years epigenetics represents inheritable changes in gene expression that do not include DNA alterations.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation

Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation

A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.

Torsion Testis

Torsion Testis

Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.

Undescended Testicles

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Amniocentesis Undescended Testicles Genetic Testing of Diseases Varicocele Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Epigenetics Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation Torsion Testis Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tonsil Stones

Tonsil Stones

Tonsil stones or tonsilloliths are deposits of calcified debris of bacterial cells, lymphocytes, ...

 Cold Intolerance

Cold Intolerance

Cold intolerance causes pain and discomfort to people even in mildly cold, chilly temperatures. ...

 11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

Our nervous system is involved in numerous functions such as sensing touch and pain, breathing, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...