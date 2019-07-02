The state of Jammu and Kashmir's first child heart valve replacement surgery was carried out by the Doctors at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS). The first of its kind successful operation took place in the summer capital of the state Srinagar.

J & K Witnessed the First Child Heart Valve Replacement Surgery

‘Rheumatic heart disease is a condition that causes permanent damage to the heart valves, which arises due to rheumatic fever as a result of untreated streptococcal infection.’

A spokesman of the super specialty tertiary care hospital said the cardiovascular and thoracic surgery (CVTS) department of the medical institute has conducted the successful heart valve replacement of a nine-year-old girl who had been diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease with mitral regurgitation."The patient was operated on January 7 this year by a team of CVTS surgeons led by Professor G.N. Lone."The native heart valve of the patient was diseased and under-developed, rendering it impossible for repairs."During a smooth procedure lasting 90 minutes, the diseased heart valve was replaced by a prosthetic valve."The patient was shifted to ICCU within six days and she was discharged from the hospital after full recovery on February 2," the spokesman said.According to him, acquired heart disease requiring valve replacement like rheumatic heart disease is very rare in children and every attempt is made to repair the native, diseased heart valve irrespective of whether it is congenital or acquired disease as the artificial device of the appropriate size is not available for children and the complications are many."However, at centers where cardiac transplantation facilities are readily available such replacements are well reported," he added.Source: IANS