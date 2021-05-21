Is Total Ankle Replacement Good for Ankle Arthritis?

End-stage ankle arthritis is characterized by complete loss of cartilage and "bone-on-bone" contact in the ankle joint resulting in pain and stiffness. so, the treatment needs to be effective in relieving pain and improving the joint function.



The standard treatment for end-stage ankle arthritis is arthrodesis using plates and screws to fuse the ankle bones into a single piece. In recent times, total ankle replacement is becoming an alternative to arthrodesis, where a prosthesis is used to replace the deteriorated ankle joint.



To know the long-term application of total ankle arthroplasty (TAA) and ankle arthrodesis (AA), Dr. Sangeorzan and colleagues compared the outcomes of the two procedures in 517 patients with end-stage ankle arthritis at six medical centres.



The results of the study published in the Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery shows that long-term results four years postoperatively were better for patients undergoing TAA compared with AA with improved function of knee joints for daily activities.







