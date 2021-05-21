Is Total Ankle Replacement Good for Ankle Arthritis?

To know the long-term application of total ankle arthroplasty (TAA) and ankle arthrodesis (AA), Dr. Sangeorzan and colleagues compared the outcomes of the two procedures in 517 patients with end-stage ankle arthritis at six medical centres.
"Both established treatments for end-stage ankle arthritis are effective at pain relief and improved patient-reported outcomes," according to the research by Bruce Sangeorzan MD, and colleagues at the University of Washington and VA Puget Sound Health Care System.
The results of the study published in the Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery
shows that long-term results four years postoperatively were better for patients undergoing TAA compared with AA with improved function of knee joints for daily activities.
Source: Eurekalert