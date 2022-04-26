About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Is Thyroid Hormone Replacement Therapy a Risk for Patients?

by Dr Jayashree on April 26, 2022 at 11:08 PM
Font : A-A+

Is Thyroid Hormone Replacement Therapy a Risk for Patients?

Undertreatment with thyroid hormone replacement can put patients with hypothyroidism at risk for worse hospital outcomes, including longer length of stay and higher rates of readmission, according to a new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

What is hypothyroidism?

Advertisement


Hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid, is a condition in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormone. It is a common disease in the United States, with millions of patients taking thyroid hormone replacement.

Treatment can be challenging, and patients can be overtreated or undertreated.

"We found that those patients who were undertreated with thyroid hormone, even weeks or months before hospital admission, had worse hospital outcomes than those without hypothyroidism," said the lead study author Matthew D. Ettleson, M.D., of the University of Chicago in Chicago, Ill.
Advertisement

To explore the risky side of thyroid hormone replacement therapy, researchers conducted a study that included 43,478 patients from a large, U.S.-based patient claims database.

Of these patients, 8,873 had hypothyroidism. The researchers divided patients into four groups based on their levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). Low levels of TSH indicate a patient has been overtreated for their thyroid disease, while high levels of TSH correspond to undertreatment.

Patients with a high TSH level before hospitalization had a length of stay that was 1.2 days longer, a 49% higher risk of 30-day readmission, and a 43% higher rate of 90-day readmission compared with patients without hypothyroidism.

The results suggest that suboptimal treatment of hypothyroidism is associated with worse hospital outcomes. Both patients and physicians need to know that maintaining optimal thyroid hormone replacement is important to minimize the length of hospital stays and hospital readmission.

It is particularly important for planned admissions where thyroid hormone replacement can be adjusted if needed `before admission.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Rift Valley Fever - An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals
Rift Valley Fever - An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals
World Malaria Day 2022 —
World Malaria Day 2022 — "Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives"
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Iodine Deficiency Disorder Hyperthyroidism Menopause Hypothyroidism Hot Flash Vaginitis Dilatation and Curettage Reiki and Pranic Healing Hormone Replacement Therapy Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) 

Recommended Reading
Screening Tests for Thyroid Dysfunction
Screening Tests for Thyroid Dysfunction
High or low thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level is indicative of a dysfunctional thyroid....
Increased Level of Thyroid Messengers may Contribute to Infertility
Increased Level of Thyroid Messengers may Contribute to Infertility
Increased levels of thyroid precursors may affect a woman's ability to become pregnant, even though ...
Can Acupuncture Treat Thyroid Disease?
Can Acupuncture Treat Thyroid Disease?
Thyroid disorders are affecting more than 42 million people in India. So, try acupuncture to help .....
Quiz on Thyroid Cancer
Quiz on Thyroid Cancer
The thyroid is a small gland, but yet this gland controls functions of the entire body. Cancer of ....
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral ......
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an ‘oasis in the desert’ for women in the throes of .....
Hot Flash
Hot Flash
The frequency of the hot flash can be from 1 to 2 two hot flashes a week to 10 or greater in a day. ...
Hyperthyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hyperthyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland makes excessive thyroid hormone. Grave’s d...
Hypothyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Symptoms of hypothyroidism are often general, unspecific changes in the body. Lethargy, weight gain,...
Iodine Deficiency Disorder
Iodine Deficiency Disorder
To control IDD, the ‘National Goiter Control Program (NGCP)’ was launched which was later renamed as...
Menopause
Menopause
Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for ......
Vaginitis
Vaginitis
Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis ...

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Blood Pressure Calculator Find a Doctor Post-Nasal Drip Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Selfie Addiction Calculator Indian Medical Journals Hearing Loss Calculator The Essence of Yoga Blood - Sugar Chart

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR