Treatment can be challenging, and patients can be overtreated or undertreated.," said the lead study author Matthew D. Ettleson, M.D., of the University of Chicago in Chicago, Ill.To explore the risky side of thyroid hormone replacement therapy, researchers conducted a study that included 43,478 patients from a large, U.S.-based patient claims database.Of these patients, 8,873 had hypothyroidism. The researchers divided patients into four groups based on their levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). Low levels of TSH indicate a patient has been overtreated for their thyroid disease, while high levels of TSH correspond to undertreatment.The results suggest that suboptimal treatment of hypothyroidism is associated with worse hospital outcomes. Both patients and physicians need to know that maintaining optimal thyroid hormone replacement is important to minimize the length of hospital stays and hospital readmission.It is particularly important for planned admissions where thyroid hormone replacement can be adjusted if needed `before admission.Source: Medindia