Is PTSD Just a Brain Chemistry Mix-Up?

by Dr. Leena M on Jul 30 2025 1:49 PM

A surprising brain cell may be the key to ending the grip of trauma.

Post-traumatic stress disorder doesn’t just linger emotionally—it rewires the brain’s ability to let go of fear. Traditional treatments often miss the mark, offering only partial relief. New discoveries are changing how we understand the brain. They point to a surprising culprit: the support cells called astrocytes, not neurons. This opens a completely fresh path toward healing, centered not on serotonin, but on astrocytic GABA regulation (1 Trusted Source
Astrocytic gamma-aminobutyric acid dysregulation as a therapeutic target for posttraumatic stress disorder

Go to source).

Astrocytes-The Unexpected Drivers of Fear

Astrocytes used to be seen as just support cells. Now, they’re recognized for making extra GABA. This brain chemical helps keep fear memories from fading. In PTSD, this GABA flood blocks memory extinction, keeping traumatic experiences painfully vivid. It’s not a neuronal glitch—but a glial misfire—that may be at the heart of persistent trauma symptoms.


KDS2010: A New Hope Beyond Serotonin

For those who’ve found little relief from serotonin-based drugs, KDS2010 offers new possibilities. This selective MAOB inhibitor fixes the GABA imbalance caused by astrocytes. It can also help restore normal brain activity in models that mimic PTSD. It has already completed Phase 1 human trials. This treatment could be a game-changer for patients who have tried all other options.


Connecting Brain Chemistry to Behavior

By combining brain scans from hundreds of patients with lab studies in mice, scientists uncovered a strong link between high GABA levels in the medial prefrontal cortex and poor trauma recovery. When GABA dropped, symptoms improved. This confirms GABA’s central role not only in fear responses but also in blood flow regulation and brain function during recovery.


Reverse Translation: A Smart Shortcut to Solutions

Instead of starting in the lab, this research flipped the script—beginning with real patient data and working backward to decode the brain’s chemistry. That strategy led directly to the MAOB enzyme and its overactive GABA output. This patient-guided approach may become the new gold standard for uncovering targeted therapies in mental health.

Source-Institute for Basic Science


