Is PTSD Just a Brain Chemistry Mix-Up?

A surprising brain cell may be the key to ending the grip of trauma.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Astrocytic gamma-aminobutyric acid dysregulation as a therapeutic target for posttraumatic stress disorder



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Trauma may live on not in thoughts, but in brain chemistry-and the real culprit could be your brain's support cells. #ptsd #brainhealth #mentalwellness #medindia #neuroscience’

Trauma may live on not in thoughts, but in brain chemistry-and the real culprit could be your brain's support cells. #ptsd #brainhealth #mentalwellness #medindia #neuroscience’

Advertisement

Astrocytes-The Unexpected Drivers of Fear

Advertisement

KDS2010: A New Hope Beyond Serotonin

Connecting Brain Chemistry to Behavior

Reverse Translation: A Smart Shortcut to Solutions

Astrocytic gamma-aminobutyric acid dysregulation as a therapeutic target for posttraumatic stress disorder - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12301456/)

Post-traumatic stress disorder doesn’t just linger emotionally—it rewires the brain’s ability to. Traditional treatments often miss the mark, offering only partial relief. New discoveries are changing how we understand the brain. They point to a surprising culprit: the support cells called astrocytes, not neurons. This opens a completely fresh path toward healing, centered not on serotonin, but on).Astrocytes used to be seen as just support cells. Now, they’re recognized for making extra GABA. This brain chemical helps keep fear memories from fading. In PTSD , this GABA flood blocks memory extinction, keeping traumatic experiences painfully vivid. It’s not a neuronal glitch—but a—that may be at the heart of persistent trauma symptoms.For those who’ve found little relief from serotonin-based drugs,offers new possibilities. This selectivefixes the GABA imbalance caused by astrocytes. It can also help restore normal brain activity in models that mimic PTSD. It has already completed Phase 1 human trials. This treatment could be a game-changer for patients who have tried all other options.By combining brain scans from hundreds of patients with lab studies in mice, scientists uncovered a strong link betweenand poor trauma recovery. When GABA dropped, symptoms improved. This confirms GABA’s central role not only in fear responses but also inand brain function during recovery.Instead of starting in the lab, this research flipped the script—beginning with real patient data and working backward to decode the brain’s chemistry. That strategy led directly to the MAOB enzyme and its overactive GABA output. This patient-guided approach may become the new gold standard for uncoveringin mental health.Source-Institute for Basic Science