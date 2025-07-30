About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Can COVID Mess With Your Metabolism Long-Term?

by Dr. Leena M on Jul 30 2025 2:44 PM

COVID-19’s silent aftermath may reshape health long after recovery—regardless of body type.

What if even a mild case of COVID-19 could silently leave behind long-term damage? Do you know that long COVID affects lean and obese bodies differently. These effects can last for months after recovery. As obesity rates rise and new COVID variants emerge, this research sheds light on how metabolic health before infection can affect future well-being. This impact may not always be obvious. Here's what this groundbreaking animal model reveals about the hidden side of COVID recovery (1 Trusted Source
Effect of obesity on the acute response to SARS-CoV-2 infection and development of post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) in nonhuman primates

Go to source).

Long COVID- Not Just in the Headlines, But in the Body

Lean and obese macaques showed lasting changes in key health markers. This happened six months after their mild infection. From hormone imbalances to signs of inflammation, the effects ran deeper than surface-level symptoms. These results suggest that long COVID may be much more common than self-reports show. This is especially true when the body shows signs but doesn’t raise alarms.


Obesity’s Double Burden in COVID Recovery

Obese and insulin-resistant animals had worse lung damage and lost more weight. They also showed less activity at night. This shows that existing metabolic problems can worsen the effects of infection. Their bodies faced a double hit—not only was the virus tougher during the acute phase, but its echoes also lingered far longer in the background.


Lean Doesn’t Mean Low Risk

Surprisingly, lean macaques weren't spared. They showed big changes in metabolism. There was a sharp drop in the adiponectin-to-leptin ratio. This ratio is an important sign of metabolic health. This shift made their profile more like that of obese peers. It shows that even people without clear risk factors can leave COVID with hidden but serious changes.


A Model for the Future of Variant Research

This macaque model helps researchers examine how variants like Delta and Omicron impact the body over time. It does this without the confusion of past infections or immunity. It's a strong tool that separates variant-specific effects from individual health differences. This helps create more precise and personalized COVID care.Eventhough it’s done in monkeys, it shows how COVID can change human health even after recovery. It provides an important way to improve care and prevention.

Reference:
  1. Effect of obesity on the acute response to SARS-CoV-2 infection and development of post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) in nonhuman primates - (https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article?id=10.1371/journal.ppat.1012988)

Source-PLOS


