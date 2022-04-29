About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Is Pandemic Lockdown Making Your Children Unfit?

by Dr Jayashree on April 29, 2022 at 5:37 PM
Health experts in the UK are calling for a focus on children's physical fitness as new research reveals concerning changes to children's health and physical fitness following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Impact Of COVID-19 On Physical Fitness

When COVID-19 hit the United Kingdom in 2020, infection control measures led to the closure of schools for most pupils; outdoor playgrounds and sports clubs closed, and for many months outdoor exercise was limited to only one hour per day.

Such unplanned restrictions have had a distinct impact on children's physical and mental health. To explore the effect of Lockdown on Children's fitness, new research was conducted and published in the Journal of Sports Sciences.

Here's What Research Says



The new research conducted by Newcastle University (UK), along with the University of South Australia, Edinburgh Napier University, and Murdoch University, assessed one-year changes in children's physical fitness and health-related quality of life and body mass index (BMI), after the 2020 COVID-19 UK lockdowns.
Researchers found that for children 8-10 years old: 51% of children were classed as 'unfit' (compared with 35% at baseline), and 47% of children were overweight or obese (compared with 33% at baseline).

The children's body mass increased by an average of 6.8 kg, about twice the amount expected at this time.

"Physical fitness is incredibly important for children of all ages, with fitness linked to a range of health outcomes, including heart and skeletal health, body composition, and mental wellbeing," says Dr. Naomi Burn, Researcher, University of Southern Australia.

These findings show that Physical fitness was neglected during the lockdown period. While the pandemic persists, It is the right time to recognize the need to keep kids healthy and active. Not only will this benefit them now, but also later in life.

Right now, governments, schools, and communities should establish programs and policies that can support involvement in sports and physical activities. This is vital for children's health recovery both post lockdown and in the case of future restrictions.



Source: Medindia
