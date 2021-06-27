Intelligent Carpet – An Advanced Personal Health Assistant

New "tactile sensing carpet" at low-cost with high-density intelligence can monitor the real-time recordings of human-floor tactile interactions seamlessly thereby acting as a potential tool for remote patient monitoring, as developed by researchers at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) .



The Intelligent Carpet

monitor the varied actions performed by an individual after getting on to it, such as doing sit-ups, stretching, or doing another action.



New Personal Health Assistant



The human's pressure is converted into an electrical signal by the sensors on the carpet through synchronized tactile and visual data. This corresponds to the heat map of someone doing a push-up. This input data is then finally interpreted as output - the 3-D human pose.



"You can imagine leveraging this model to enable a seamless health-monitoring system for high-risk individuals, for fall detection, rehab monitoring, mobility, and more," says Yiyue Luo, a lead author of the study.



The team referenced over 1.8 million synchronized tactile and visual frames for 10 people performing diverse activities, such as lying, walking, and exercising. Thus the carpet can be utilized for workout purposes to easily calculate the number of reps and the amount of burned calories.







The intelligent carpet measures 36 square feet and includes an integrated tactile-sensing array consisting of over