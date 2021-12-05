by Angela Mohan on  May 12, 2021 at 11:36 AM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Insights in How AI Improves Fertility Treatment
ASPIRE has given new insights into future developments in assisted reproductive technology. Advances in technology and treatment protocols helped one in six couples living with infertility to fulfil their dreams of parenthood.

The Congress was presented in virtual format to 3,285 fertility specialists in over 100 countries to share information on addressing the growing demand for assisted conception.

Artificial intelligence (AI) was highlighted as one of the emerging technologies in fertility treatment.


Dr Haroon Latif Khan provided details on how AI is being adopted in fertility clinics for stringent quality control measures to increase pregnancy and live birth success rates.

"As we are living through a technological revolution, AI is being integrated into all aspects of our lives," he said.

"The live birth rate is the ultimate key performance indicator in assisted reproductive technology, and we are seeing AI being embraced for management of performance, quality and risk," he said.

"The main targets of this total quality management are in the areas of ovarian stimulation, oocyte retrieval, sperm preparation, embryo development and grading, cryopreservation of gametes and embryos, and pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT) of embryos.

"Computers as an adjunct in assisted reproduction have been in use for many years for techniques including quick and accurate sperm analysis and electronic monitoring of quality control procedures and protocols.

"PGT has become the norm in fertility clinics for testing embryos for any genetic abnormalities before they are implanted, and this is now fully automated for high accuracy. Vitrification also now relies on AI to enhance survival of gametes, embryos and reproductive tissue.

"In the future, I believe we will see AI increasingly applied to predict the viability of embryos for implantation and in the next generation of reproductive genetics.

"Eventually, every step of an assisted reproductive cycle will be automated resulting in reduced costs, greater work efficiency, and minimised human subjectivity and variability.

"This will result in assisted reproduction being more accessible and the number of IVF cycles will consequently skyrocket."

However, Dr Haroon insists that "robots" will not take over fertility clinics. "We will still need the human touch to run our laboratories, and the future looks very exciting as we all strive to ensure patient safety remains at the forefront of accessibility and treatment."



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction
READ MORE
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.
READ MORE
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV
READ MORE
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).
READ MORE
Ovulation
Ovulation is the time when an egg or ovum is released by female ovary, usually midway during the menstrual cycle. The ovulation calendar helps to calculate the time of ovulation.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSOvulationAIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and FaqsAIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression