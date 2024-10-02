About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Injectable Solution Prevents Low Blood Sugar (Hypoglycemia)

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 2 2024 11:39 PM

A new injectable treatment for hypoglycemia in diabetics was unveiled by researchers. Hypoglycemia also known as low blood sugar is a condition that occurs when blood sugar level drops below a certain value. (1 Trusted Source
According to the team, if glucose levels plunge too low, people can experience hypoglycemia, which can lead to dizziness, cognitive impairment, seizures or comas. Researchers in the journal ACS Central Science report To improve glucagon stability and prevent hypoglycemia, Andrea Hevener and Heather Maynard looked to micelles — nanoscale, soap-like bubbles that can be customised to assemble or disassemble in different environments and are used for drug delivery.

Hypoglycemia or low blood sugar often occurs in diabetic patients on insulin treatment. Other conditions like hormone deficiencies can also cause hypoglycemia.

Micelle-Encapsulated Glucagon

They developed a glucose-responsive micelle that encapsulates and protects glucagon in the bloodstream when sugar levels are normal but dissolves if levels drop dangerously low. To prevent hypoglycemia, the micelles could be injected ahead of time and circulate in the bloodstream until they are needed. In mouse trials, the nanocapsules activated when blood sugar levels dropped dangerously low and quickly restored glucose levels.

In lab experiments, the researchers observed that the micelles disassembled only in liquid environments that mimicked hypoglycemic conditions in both human and mice bodies: less than 60 milligrams of glucose per deciliter. Next, when mice experiencing insulin-induced hypoglycemia received an injection of the specialized micelles, they achieved normal blood sugar levels within 40 minutes.

From additional toxicity and biosafety studies in mice, the researchers note that empty micelles didn’t trigger an immune response or induce organ damage. “While more studies are needed, the researchers say their proof-of-concept is a first step toward a new on-demand and effective method for preventing or mitigating extremely low blood sugar levels,” the researchers noted.

Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.
Reference:
  1. A Glucose-Responsive Glucagon-Micelle for the Prevention of Hypoglycemia - (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acscentsci.4c00937)
Source-IANS
Insulin Therapy plays an important role in treating diabetes.Learning about insulin injections can help you better manage your diabetes condition.
Learn how educating type 1 diabetic adults about hypoglycemia may help to achieve better health through physical activity.


