About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Influence of Music Therapy on Pediatric Patients

by Dr Jayashree on October 15, 2021 at 10:16 PM
Font : A-A+

Influence of Music Therapy on Pediatric Patients

Music not only improves moods in adults but also has a profound effect on some of the youngest, sickest hospital patients, according to new research at West Virginia University.

There's a lot of research supporting recorded music with adults on life support but not children. So, researchers at WVU School of Medicine decided to look into that. Their findings appear in the American Journal of Critical Care.

Advertisement


Thirty-three patients, under 2 years of age, were included in the study. All were sedated and on mechanical ventilation.

Seventeen patients received live music intervention from a board-certified music therapist for 15 minutes. During the intervention, the music therapist sang lullabies, accompanied on guitar, and invited the patients' caregivers to sing along.
Advertisement

The other 16 patients heard 15-minute recordings of the same lullabies, performed by the same music therapist. Similarly, caregivers were given the chance to sing, too.

Researchers monitored each patient's heart rate, respiratory rate, and blood pressure before the intervention and at 15-minute intervals for an hour after it.

They found that babies who heard the live music had an immediate and significant reduction in heart rate and 60 minutes after the music had stopped, their heart rates were still lower than they had been to start with. Whereas recorded music did not yield the same results.

Researchers attribute this disparity to live music's adaptability. Live music allows to make changes at the moment, whereas with recorded music, it is what it is.

They also discovered that patients who received the live music intervention tended to breathe more slowly and have a lower blood pressure than their counterparts who heard recorded music. These changes were not statistically significant.

In the future, researchers plan to investigate how singing along during a child's live music intervention affects the mood of the caregiver.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< New Noninvasive Way to Monitor Glucose Discovered
How Do Acids Damage Teeth? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Link between Dietary Intake of Plant-based Essential Fatty Acids and Death Risk
Link between Dietary Intake of Plant-based Essential Fatty Acids and Death Risk
Aspirin may be Harmful When Used for Preventing 1st Heart Attack, Stroke
Aspirin may be Harmful When Used for Preventing 1st Heart Attack, Stroke
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Reiki and Pranic Healing Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body Pediatric Pyloric Stenosis Mozart Effect on Babies Sound Healing Creative Therapy 

Recommended Reading
Mozart Effect on Babies
Mozart Effect on Babies
Mozart music can induce a short-term improvement on the performance of mental tasks and may boost .....
Sound Healing
Sound Healing
Sound healing treatment uses music to improve physical and emotional health. Sound healing ......
Musical Hand Washing: Popular Nursery Rhyme can Protect Your Child From Infections
Musical Hand Washing: Popular Nursery Rhyme can Protect Your Child From Infections
Sing a nursery rhyme to get healthy hands and fight infections: Using a popular nursery rhyme ......
Music and Fitness / Effects of Music on Exercise
Music and Fitness / Effects of Music on Exercise
In a fitness program, music has a favourable impact on the energy, physical performance ......
Creative Therapy
Creative Therapy
Creative therapy as a form of therapy enables a person to work through the issues making use of art-...
Pediatric Pyloric Stenosis
Pediatric Pyloric Stenosis
Pyloric stenosis in a child is narrowing of the pylorus due to which the milk cannot pass into the s...
Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body
Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body
What is the idea behind music as a healing therapy? The position of Indian classical music in this g...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close