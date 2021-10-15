Influence of Music Therapy on Pediatric Patients

Advertisement

Seventeen patients received live music intervention from a board-certified music therapist for 15 minutes. During the intervention, the music therapist sang lullabies, accompanied on guitar, and invited the patients' caregivers to sing along.The other 16 patients heard 15-minute recordings of the same lullabies, performed by the same music therapist. Similarly, caregivers were given the chance to sing, too.Researchers monitored each patient's heart rate, respiratory rate, and blood pressure before the intervention and at 15-minute intervals for an hour after it.They found that, their heart rates were still lower than they had been to start with. Whereas recorded music did not yield the same results.Researchers attribute this disparity to live music's adaptability. Live music allows to make changes at the moment, whereas with recorded music, it is what it is.They also discovered that. These changes were not statistically significant.In the future, researchers plan to investigate how singing along during a child's live music intervention affects the mood of the caregiver.Source: Medindia