How Do Acids Damage Teeth?

Advertisement

By analyzing these images over the six hours of the experiment, researchers conducted the first-ever time-resolved 3D study (often referred to as 4D studies) of the microstructural changes caused by acid in teeth and published inThis new technique aims to develop knowledge that leads to new treatments that can restore the structure and function of dentine.Researchers will continue to study the mechanical response of dentine to masticatory forces in correlation with the microstructural changes that acid causes as well as in response to different treatments like fillings and crowns.Source: Medindia