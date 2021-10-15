About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

How Do Acids Damage Teeth?

by Dr Jayashree on October 15, 2021 at 10:27 PM
Font : A-A+

How Do Acids Damage Teeth?

A new technique to improve understanding of how acid damages teeth at the microstructural level was developed by The University of Surrey and the School of Dentistry at the University of Birmingham.

Researchers performed a technique called "in situ synchrotron X-ray microtomography", where electrons were accelerated to near light speed to generate bright X-rays that were used to scan tooth samples while they were being treated with acid.

Advertisement


This enabled them to build clear 3D images of the tooth's internal structure with sub-micrometer resolution (a micrometer being one-thousandth of a millimeter).

By analyzing these images over the six hours of the experiment, researchers conducted the first-ever time-resolved 3D study (often referred to as 4D studies) of the microstructural changes caused by acid in teeth and published in Dental Materials.
Advertisement

Dentine is a part of human teeth that makes tooth surface strong and resilient, but acids from dental plaque can cause tooth decay which affects the integrity of the dental structure.

This new technique aims to develop knowledge that leads to new treatments that can restore the structure and function of dentine.

Researchers will continue to study the mechanical response of dentine to masticatory forces in correlation with the microstructural changes that acid causes as well as in response to different treatments like fillings and crowns.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Influence of Music Therapy on Pediatric Patients
New Saliva-based COVID-19 Test >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Link between Dietary Intake of Plant-based Essential Fatty Acids and Death Risk
Link between Dietary Intake of Plant-based Essential Fatty Acids and Death Risk
Aspirin may be Harmful When Used for Preventing 1st Heart Attack, Stroke
Aspirin may be Harmful When Used for Preventing 1st Heart Attack, Stroke
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Dental Sealants
Dental Sealants
Dental sealants are considered as the quickest, safest and pain-free method to prevent cavities. ......
Sugary Diet May Up Tooth Cavities, Gum Disease Risk
Sugary Diet May Up Tooth Cavities, Gum Disease Risk
Consuming too many sugary foods such as chocolates, pastries, soft drinks, and candies can increase ...
Hormone Replacement Therapy Reduces Tooth and Gum Disease in Women
Hormone Replacement Therapy Reduces Tooth and Gum Disease in Women
Women become more vulnerable to numerous health issues, including loss of bone mineral density ......
Toothache
Toothache
Toothache or pain in the tooth is one of the most dreaded and bothersome symptom and those who have ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close