Indoor Tanning Increases Risk of Skin Cancer

Millions of Americans were found to be at a higher risk of developing melanoma and keratinocyte skin cancers due to indoor tanning, reveals a new study.
Indoor tanning involves using a device that emits ultraviolet radiation to produce a cosmetic tan.
Indoor tanning
is typically found in tanning salons, gyms, spas, hotels, and sporting facilities, and less often in private residences, the most common device is a horizontal tanning bed, also known as a sunbed or solarium.
‘Screening for skin cancer can help reduce the risk of developing skin cancer among indoor tanners.’
About 5 million skin cancers are diagnosed each year in the United States.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends indoor tanners be screened regularly for
skin cancer
.
About 30,352 U.S. adults participated in the 2015 National Health Interview Study.
Indoor tanning as well as sociodemographic, health care, and skin cancer risk and sun protection factors (exposures); self-reported full-body skin cancer screening by a physician (primary outcome).
The research team has conducted an analysis of national survey data.
The authors were Carolyn J. Heckman, Ph.D., Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, New Brunswick, and coauthors
The order of occurrence of behaviors, such as indoor tanning, sunless tanning and skin cancer screening was not explored.
Source: Eurekalert