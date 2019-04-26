medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Individualized Nutritional Support Can Improve Treatment Outcomes in Hospital Patients

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 26, 2019 at 11:58 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Individual nutrition management offers add-on benefits to millions of hospitalized patients, reports a new study.
Individualized Nutritional Support Can Improve Treatment Outcomes in Hospital Patients
Individualized Nutritional Support Can Improve Treatment Outcomes in Hospital Patients

Individualized nutrition not only causes hospital patients to consume more protein and calories, but also improves clinical treatment outcomes. This has been demonstrated in a study by researchers from the University of Basel and Aarau Cantonal Hospital in the journal The Lancet.

People who struggle to eat and drink properly following an illness are at risk of consuming too little protein and energy. This phenomenon affects over a third of inpatients in the medical wards of hospitals.

Malnutrition not only reduces the hospitalized patients' quality of life; it also has an adverse impact on disease progression, increasing the risk of complications and the mortality rate.

Where there is a risk of nutritional deficit, guidelines recommend individualized nutrition during the patient's stay in hospital in order to guarantee their supply of protein and calories. Possible measures range from a nutritional plan to tube feeding and intravenous feeding.

First Controlled Study

Until now, the lack of meaningful studies meant that it was unclear whether individual nutrition management actually had a positive impact on patients, especially as nutritional support can also have unwanted side effects.

Now, in a clinical trial involving more than 2,000 patients at eight Swiss hospitals, researchers have examined the benefits of such nutritional support in a randomized controlled study for the first time.

For the trial, medical patients at risk of malnutrition were divided at random into two groups. One group received the usual dishes from the hospital kitchen during their hospitalization. For the patients in the second group, dieticians compiled an individual nutritional plan.

Individual Nutrition Shows Benefits

After 30 days, it was clear that individualized nutrition not only achieved a better supply of energy and protein, but also led to a general improvement in treatment outcomes. The comparison showed that fewer serious complications occurred and the mortality rate fell. Statistically, it was possible to prevent a serious complication in one in 25 people treated and one death for every 37 people treated.

"Our results show that malnutrition is a modifiable risk factor and that the therapy has a positive influence on disease progression," says study leader Professor Philipp Schütz, who is an SNSF professor at the University of Basel and head of internal and emergency medicine at the Aarau Cantonal Hospital in Switzerland.

"This study has major implications for the treatment of hospital patients with multiple morbidities and should help to reinforce the importance of nutritional therapy in high-risk patients."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Individualized Diet More Effective in Managing Blood Sugar Levels

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic have reported that an individualized diet based on a person's genetics, lifestyle and microbiome is more effective in maintaining the blood sugar.

Nutrition Risk Score Helps Identify Malnutrition in Patients After Heart Surgery

The Johns Hopkins Hospital nutrition risk score may heighten the sensitivity to patients who are most at risk for needing nutritional support.

Nutrition Care for Malnourished Surgical Patients

Nutrition care can improve health outcomes in malnourished surgical patients. Implementing nutrition‐focused quality improvement program can reduce hospital readmission rates and length of stay.

Malnutrition in Hospitalized Patients Remain Undiagnosed

Malnutrition affects 30% to 50% of adult hospitalized patients in the United States, but only 3.2% of these patients are diagnosed before discharge.

What's New on Medindia

Pickles: The Sweet and Sour Treat

World Immunization Week - ''Protected Together: Vaccines Work''

World Malaria Day: ''Zero Malaria Starts with Me''
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive