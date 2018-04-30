medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Individual Specific Genetic Variations Can Now Act As a Natural Barcode

by Rishika Gupta on  April 30, 2018 at 7:31 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New genetic analysis technique provides a faster, cheaper, and simpler way to track what happens to cells after the person is exposed to experimental condition. The new technique uses single nucleotide polymorphisms to enable large pools of cells from multiple people to be analyzed for personalized medicine. The findings of this study is published in the Genome Medicine.
Individual Specific Genetic Variations Can Now Act As a Natural Barcode
Individual Specific Genetic Variations Can Now Act As a Natural Barcode

A group of researchers from the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University and Harvard Medical School (HMS) has developed a new genetic analysis technique that harnesses these barcodes to create a faster, cheaper, and simpler way to track what happens to cells from different individuals when they are exposed to any kind of experimental condition, enabling large pools of cells from multiple people to be analyzed for personalized medicine. The research is reported in Genome Medicine.

As the Big Data revolution in healthcare gallops apace, it is becoming possible and more attractive to perform experiments on cells from multiple people simultaneously, as differences in how the cells respond can indicate that genetic variances between the individuals are conferring some kind of effect.

However, keeping track of which cells belong to which person throughout such a multiplexed experiment currently requires that a unique tag or barcode be added to each individual's cells, a time-consuming and costly process that frequently involves integrating a barcode (e.g., a unique DNA sequence) into each cell line separately so that they can identify the cells during testing. By taking advantage of all humans' unique SNP profiles, the Wyss/HMS team achieved the same cell tracking without the cumbersome labeling process.

While SNPs have been known to science for almost two decades, unlocking their utility as barcodes has proven extremely difficult. SNPs are distributed sparsely throughout the genome (approximately one SNP occurs in 1,000 base pairs), meaning that any one SNP can only distinguish between two individuals. Current, commonly used high-throughput sequencing technologies have sequencing read-lengths of less than 1,000 base pairs, making it nearly impossible to ascribe each of the sequencing reads to any particular person based on SNPs.

To overcome this problem, the team's new method combines genomic DNA extraction from a mixed pool of cells, whole-genome sequencing of the extracted DNA, and a computational algorithm that predicts the proportion of each individual within the pool based on the entire SNP allele profile of every known person's cells. Many of the cell lines publicly available for research already have whole-genome SNP allele profiles associated with them, and a given individual's profile can be determined with the use of genotyping arrays or low-coverage whole-genome sequencing.

SNP allele profiles can be used to track cells' identities across any number of different experiments in which the pool of multiple cell samples is subjected to two or more different conditions (usually a "control" condition and an "experimental" condition), and then analyzed. Yingleong Chan, Ph.D., a Postdoctoral Fellow in the laboratory of George Church at the Wyss Institute and HMS, and his coworkers have developed an algorithm that predicts the proportions of each person's cells in the pool before and after the experiment, and compares them to determine which cells are expressed differently when exposed to the condition tested. "The change in the proportion of the individuals' cells in the experimental group when compared to the control group tells you what happened to those cells during the experiment, and whether cells from any particular person might have a genetic advantage," says Chan.

The researchers first tested their method by simulating a pool of cells and varying the number of samples, quantity of SNPs analyzed, and number of times that the pool was sequenced. They found that, over several iterations, the algorithm converged to a fixed estimated proportion for each SNP profile in the pool that closely matched the simulated proportions. The algorithm was able to accurately estimate the proportions of pools of up to 1,000 different individuals by analyzing 500,000 SNPs, and could handle samples of event more cell lines if either the number of SNPs analyzed or the depth of sequencing were increased.

Next, the researchers tested their algorithm on actual human B-lymphocytes whose genomes had been sequenced as part of the Harvard Personal Genome Project, and found that it accurately predicted the proportion of the individuals within a pool of 50 different cell lines. "There are numerous experiments that this technique could be applied to," says Chan. "You can test a cancer drug against different cell lines from different people, see whether a particular patient's cell line responded well to the drug, and then use that drug for a targeted approach to treatment. We've effectively built a discovery tool to enable personalized medicine."

The authors point out that their method will not work on samples where the different cell types come from the same person, because the SNP profiles would be identical, but it holds great promise for multiplexed testing of genetic variation among many human samples.

"Testing the effects of drugs on multiple cancer cell lines is one application that can be implemented immediately," says co-corresponding author George Church, Ph.D., who is a Founding Core Faculty member of the Wyss Institute, a Professor of Genetics at HMS, and Professor of Health Sciences and Technology at Harvard and MIT. "You can test a lot more people at once, which not only gives you more data, but translates into significant time and cost savings."

"This new technology harnesses the very core of what makes us who we are - the unique variations in our DNA - and crafts it into a tool that can accelerate discovery by obviating the need for analyzing individual responses in multiple parallel, time consuming, and expensive experiments. It also opens up an entirely new approach to personalized medicine," says Wyss Founding Director Donald Ingber, M.D., Ph.D., who is also the Judah Folkman Professor of Vascular Biology at HMS and the Vascular Biology Program at Boston Children's Hospital, as well as Professor of Bioengineering at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Advancing Personalized Medicine from Space to Earth: NASA

Advancing Personalized Medicine from Space to Earth: NASA

The Twins Study is NASA's first step to establish a foundation and methodology to integrate space-related omics with traditional scientific activities.

Personalized Medicine Will Employ Computer Algorithms to Analyze Genome Sequences

Personalized Medicine Will Employ Computer Algorithms to Analyze Genome Sequences

A software program enabling scientists to quickly compare sets of DNA of microorganisms living in different environments has been developed by researchers.

New Powerful Tool May Help Bring Personalized Medicine Closer

New Powerful Tool May Help Bring Personalized Medicine Closer

One of the biggest obstacles in successfully treating metabolic disorders such as diabetes, obesity etc, is the variation in the way patients respond to medication.

Personalized Medicine Studies Reveal Gene Targets for Treatment of Epilepsy

Personalized Medicine Studies Reveal Gene Targets for Treatment of Epilepsy

Technological advances offer unprecedented access to the the human genome and promise to reshape the diagnosis and treatment of epilepsy.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

More News on:

Genetics and Stem Cells Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Christianson Syndrome Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hyperkalemia / High Blood Potassium

Hyperkalemia / High Blood Potassium

Hyperkalemia is a high level of potassium in the body. When potassium in the blood is above 5.5 ...

 Mood Swings

Mood Swings

It is normal to go through mood changes such as joy, sadness or anger every day, but when these ...

 Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap Headaches

Thunderclap headaches are severely painful headaches that peak within 60 seconds and occur without ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...