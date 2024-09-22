India`s Bold Step in Cancer Research Via Quad Moonshot Initiative

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Prime Minister attends Quad Cancer Moonshot event



Modi's $7.5M Contribution for Cancer Detection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged $7.5 million to the 'Quad Cancer Moonshot' initiative, supporting India's 'One Earth, One Health' vision through the provision of sampling kits, detection kits, and vaccines ().The groundbreaking initiative was announced during the sixth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday and aims to save lives in the Indo-Pacific region by combating cervical cancer.Speaking during the"we have decided to jointly face the challenge of cervical cancer"."I heartily congratulate President Biden for organizing this important event. It reflects our shared determination for affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare," the Prime Minister said."In cancer care, collaboration is essential for cure. An integrated approach of prevention, screening, diagnosis, and treatment is necessary to reduce the burden of cancer," he asserted.Prime Minister Modi noted that India is running a "very cost-effective" cervical cancer screening program on a mass scale."Also, India is running the world's largest health insurance scheme. And, special centers have also been created to make medicines available to everyone at affordable cost. India has also developed its vaccine for cervical cancer. And, new treatment protocols are also being introduced with the help of AI," he said, adding that India is ready to share its experience and expertise."I am happy that India will contribute 40 million vaccine doses for the Indo-Pacific countries under the GAVI and QUAD initiatives.As you can see, when the QUAD acts, it is not just for nations – it is for the people. This is the true essence of our human-centric approach," he concluded.Source-IANS