About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

India's Bold Step in Cancer Research Via Quad Moonshot Initiative

by Karishma Abhishek on Sep 22 2024 11:37 PM

India`s Bold Step in Cancer Research Via Quad Moonshot Initiative
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged $7.5 million to the 'Quad Cancer Moonshot' initiative, supporting India's 'One Earth, One Health' vision through the provision of sampling kits, detection kits, and vaccines (1 Trusted Source
Prime Minister attends Quad Cancer Moonshot event

Go to source).
The groundbreaking initiative was announced during the sixth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday and aims to save lives in the Indo-Pacific region by combating cervical cancer.

HPV Vaccine: Cervical Cancer Prevention Beyond Age 26
HPV Vaccine: Cervical Cancer Prevention Beyond Age 26
The HPV vaccine shields against HPV strains linked to cervical cancer, offering benefits for individuals up to the age of 45.
Speaking during the Cancer Moonshot event in Wilmington, Prime Minister Modi said that he is glad that in Quad, "we have decided to jointly face the challenge of cervical cancer".

"I heartily congratulate President Biden for organizing this important event. It reflects our shared determination for affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare," the Prime Minister said.

"In cancer care, collaboration is essential for cure. An integrated approach of prevention, screening, diagnosis, and treatment is necessary to reduce the burden of cancer," he asserted.

Active Scrutiny of Cervical Lesions Fuels Long-Term Cervical Cancer Risk
Active Scrutiny of Cervical Lesions Fuels Long-Term Cervical Cancer Risk
Active surveillance of cervical lesions was associated with higher cervical cancer risk in the long term compared to its removal.

Modi’s $7.5M Contribution for Cancer Detection

Prime Minister Modi noted that India is running a "very cost-effective" cervical cancer screening program on a mass scale.

"Also, India is running the world's largest health insurance scheme. And, special centers have also been created to make medicines available to everyone at affordable cost. India has also developed its vaccine for cervical cancer. And, new treatment protocols are also being introduced with the help of AI," he said, adding that India is ready to share its experience and expertise.

Advertisement
TikTok's Role in Promoting Cervical Cancer Screenings
TikTok's Role in Promoting Cervical Cancer Screenings
Research underscores TikTok's role in promoting regular cervical cancer screening, emphasizing its potential as an educational platform.
"I am happy that India will contribute 40 million vaccine doses for the Indo-Pacific countries under the GAVI and QUAD initiatives. These 40 million vaccine doses will bring rays of hope to the lives of crores of people. As you can see, when the QUAD acts, it is not just for nations – it is for the people. This is the true essence of our human-centric approach," he concluded.

Reference:
  1. Prime Minister attends Quad Cancer Moonshot event - (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2057455)


Advertisement
Let's Go the Extra Mile to Eliminate Cervical Cancer in India
Let's Go the Extra Mile to Eliminate Cervical Cancer in India
Time to prevent cervical cancer in India: An initiative to eliminate cervical cancer was conducted in Uttar Pradesh (India) to train doctors to save hundreds of women's lives.
Source-IANS


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement