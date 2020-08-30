India Reports 76K Fresh Covid Cases

India recorded 76,472 new coronavirus cases in a single day taking the total tally to 34,63,972.



In the last 24 hours, a total 1,021 people lost their lives due to the pandemic taking the toll to 62,550 cases, ministry data showed.

‘In the last 24 hours, 65,050 people recovered and left hospitals and quarantine centres. The recovery rate stands at 76.47 percent.’





Karnataka has a total of 86,366 active cases. A total 2,27,018 people have recovered from the infection and in the last 24 hours 7,464 of them have left hospitals and quarantine centres after recovering. A total 5,368 people have lost their lives and in the last 24 hours, the state reported 136 deaths.



The state of Maharashtra has 1,81,050 active cases. A total 5,43,170 people recovered and in the last 24 hours; 11,607 people left hospital after recovering. A total 23,775 people lost their lives and in the last 24 hours the state reported 331 deaths.



The national capital has 13,550 active Covid-19 cases. So far, 1,51,473 people have recovered and in the last 24 hours 1,446 people have recovered. The capital has reported 4,389 deaths so far of whom 20 in past one day.



India though the third worst-hit at present, after the US and Brazil, has been reporting the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in the world for the last three weeks. No other country has reported such continued surge since the pandemic surfaced in December 2019.



The total active cases from across the country stands at 7,52,424. The total number of people discharged from hospitals and quarantine centres so far stands at 26,48,998. In the last 24 hours, 65,050 people recovered and left hospitals and quarantine centres. The recovery rate stands at 76.47 percent.